DDA OKs Flo’s brownfield grant

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has finally reached a decision regarding financial assistance for a downtown business.

During a special meeting Jan. 24, the DDA unanimously voted to approve a brownfield grant for Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante & Sports Bar. The decision came following the regular meeting on Jan. 10, in which the DDA asked for additional time to review the proposal.

Pending approval from the Greenville City Council and the Montcalm County Brownfield Authority, the grant would provide restaurant owners Dan and Davide Uccello with $140,000 in revenue collected from tax increment financing (TIF) on the property located at 107 S. Lafayette St.

Based on a proposal presented by Jared Belka, legal counsel for the Uccellos, the DDA, which already operates in an established TIF district, would forego 50 percent of future revenue on the property for 20 years.

According to DDA Chairman David Ralph, the original proposal featured a time-frame of 24 years, however, after discussion, DDA members felt it would be best to cap the agreement at 20 years.

“In the end, we had a unanimous vote to approve for the full term and the full amount,” Ralph told The Daily News.

A brownfield grant is applicable in situations with properties in which the redevelopment or reuse of the property may be complicated by the presence or perception of contamination, which was the case in redeveloping two historic buildings to create Flo’s.

The Uccellos estimate the $140,000 in brownfield work is derived from $20,000 for baseline environmental assessment activities, $80,000 for the demolition of the building, $20,000 for lead and asbestos abatement and $20,000 for brownfield plan amendment/work plan preparation and development.

After failing to receive a blight elimination grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) in the amount of $240,000, the Uccellos pursued the brownfield grant.

According to Greenville City Manager George Bosanic, the city was aiming to also collect future revenues from the state school aid fund in addition to current collected tax revenues, splitting those revenues 50-50 with the Uccellos. That proposal would have seen the DDA provide TIF revenues to the Uccellos for approximately nine years, as $56,000 of the $140,000 would have been derived from future revenues out of the state school aid fund.

However, the MEDC would only include that resource if the DDA was willing to release 100 percent of those TIF revenues — as opposed to 50 percent — to the Uccellos.

Bosanic said due to seven years remaining on bond payments from the $4.3 million owed by the DDA for the streetscape development in 2002, offering 100 percent of TIF revenues to the Uccellos was not a feasible option.

But Ralph remains optimistic, citing the 20-year time period as a positive, meaning the DDA will be releasing less funds per year to the Uccellos as opposed to having a shorter time period.

“The reason that the DDA exist, and the TIF district exist, specifically, is to put in place infrastructure as we did with the streetscape, and encourage these kinds of projects,” Ralph said. “Something of this scale I don’t think was ever anticipated, but all along, this has been the target, to assist downtown businesses, so this is a good thing. This shows that some of the things we did hopefully contributed to their (Uccellos) willingness to look at Greenville as a good opportunity.”

The Uccellos opened their restaurant in May 2016 after investing more than $1.5 million in redeveloping two historic buildings.

Bosanic echoed Ralph’s sentiments, stating that the DDA has long operated to improve the downtown district.

“The base of economic development is sound infrastructure … the DDA has done some major lifting on the part of ensuring that,” he said. “The next step to revitalize our buildings in our downtown.”

Ralph stressed that the 50-50 split of TIF fundings with the Uccellos will not impact the DDA’s overall budget negatively.

“This was a project that creates a new tax increment that we can split, we’re still getting 50 percent of that increment, which we wouldn’t have been receiving before,” he said.

Bosanic added that these kinds of agreements showcase that the city is willing to work with developers who take an interest in Greenville’s downtown district.

“It certainly sends a message to developers and interested parties that the DDA and the city are willing to do what they possibly can to make sure we have a vibrant downtown,” he said.

According to Ralph, the DDA will have a decision to make in seven years when the current TIF district expires and the bond is paid off in full.

“When that happens, or sometime prior, we have to either decide we’re not going to extend a TIF plan or put together a new proposal,” he said.

Ralph said if the DDA does not establish a new TIF district at that time, the Uccellos would still continue to capture funds, be it at 100 percent of the TIF funding through the brownfield grant until the full amount of $140,000 is received.

To simplify the process in the future, Brown said the DDA may discuss establishing itself as its own Brownfield Authority, as is legally permitted, rather than relying on the Montcalm County Brownfield Authority.

“It may give us a better opportunity to look at these other potential projects,” he said. “Right now, so much of what we do is dictated by what somebody else has to approve.”