Funeral Notices for Feb. 2, 2017

Sunday

GREENVILLE — Cody Keith Neitzel, 32, of Newaygo, formerly of Greenville, died Jan. 29. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville. Members of the family will meet with friends and relatives from 1 p.m. until the services. Burial will take place later. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.