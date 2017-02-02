Greenville’s Dren Bartrum earns 100th career win against Lowell

Dren Bartrum gave Greenville’s best highlight of the dual meet against Lowell Wednesday, earning his 100th career win.

The Greenville senior said Yellow Jackets coach Paul Johnson never tells his players when they’re creeping up on the 100-win milestone, but when Bartrum walked on the mat against Lowell’s Carter Bierling in the 152-pound match, he knew what was on the line.

Up 8-0 in the second round, Bartrum almost got his 100th by a pin, having locked in Bierling upside and almost flat on his back before the referee stopped the match due to the Lowell opponent bleeding from the nose.

Once the match resumed, Bartrum continued to dominate and went on to win 14-0 to secure his milestone.

“It feels pretty great, been working towards it for a while. So, it’s amazing to get it now,” Bartrum said. “I knew it was going to be hard since it was Lowell. They’re very intense.”

Johnson was pleased with Bartrum’s accomplishment.

“That’s a good milestone for him. That’s something that he’s been trying to get towards and he earned it,” Johnson said about Bartrum. “It’s a great way to earn it, he won 14-0. He’s fantastic.”

Bartrum becomes the third current Yellow Jackets wrestler to earn his 100th career win, with his brother, Tren Bartrum (130), and Stephen Hilliker (147) each surpassing the milestone earlier.

Though Lowell ended up winning the dual 45-17, handing Greenville’s first conference loss of the season, Johnson believes his team still has its figurative head up and is ready for the conference finals Friday.

“You want to peak at the end, but it’s kind of a tough place to peak today anyway, but I still think it didn’t slow us down,” he said. “We’ll see how that goes. That’s our first conference loss so we’ll be heading into the conference tournament in second. We’d like to at least to maintain that spot, at least.”

Johnson knows the road to a title eventually goes through Lowell, which is currently No. 1 in Division 2 and, according to michigangrappler.com, is loaded with top talent, having as many as 10 wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight classes.

“We’ll have to have a real good day to leapfrog Lowell but, again, I think we’d like to maintain our spot,” Johnson said. “Next Wednesday, we have to beat Northview, then it would be Sparta or Cedar Springs, and really, they’re both about the same, they’re tough.”

Sparta is currently ranked No. 7 in Division 2.

Other Yellow Jackets who earned a win were D’Andre Sage in the 130-pound match, beating Lowell’s Tyler Lynch 14-1 in the last match of the evening.

Yellow Jackets’ Edgar Guerrero earned a tough 3-2 win over Tyler Delooff in the 215-pound class, while Stephen Hilliker earned a win by a void in the 125-pound class.

Though he lost, Greenville freshman Anthony Goodfellow, wrestling in a 112-pound match, almost made an impressive comeback against Lowell’s Hunter Browning, the No. 6-ranked 103-pounder in Division 2.

Down 4-1 after the second round, Goodfellow managed to come back and take a 6-5 lead in the last round. Browning, however, managed to make a last-second move to earn two points and steal the win.

“He’s a freshman this year and he gets better every time he wrestles,” Johnson said about Goodfellow. “I’m really pleased with him. He’ll learn to win those close matches. He’s built well. He’ll eventually learn.”

Greenville heads to Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills for the Ottawa-Kent White Conference championships Friday.