Greenville’s First Congregational Church welcomes new pastor

GREENVILLE — Pastor Jason Dillingham is the new kid on the block at First Congregational Church of Greenville.

He came to the church to conduct some services in November 2016 and then began working as the pastor in transition for the church through Christmas. He is still technically considered in transition, but he has taken over the duties of the pastor position for the church and will work in coming months to have his ordination transferred to the church.

“I’ll be studying and doing what I need to do to transfer my ordination,” he said. “It gives me a year to do that. We’re hoping this will be long-term.”

Dillingham has previously lived in Greenville with his wife Megan and four children, Claire, Thomas, Jonathan and Katie. He said this is the third time he and his family have moved back to the area since 2003.

“I’m getting the picture that this is where I’m supposed to be,” he said. “My kids call Greenville home. (They) really needed to end up back here.”

Dillingham hopes to have as smooth a transition as possible and to avoid any hurt feelings from congregants in the wake of the resignation of the previous pastor, Ian MacDonald, who served at the church for a relatively short time.

“Whenever you have a pastoral transition, there’s always … people who are weary or fearful or even a little bit hurt. Every church goes through that,” Dillingham said. “You just love them through it and assure them things are going to be good going forward.”

One of the things Dillingham would like to focus on as the new pastor is not only to bring more people into the congregation but to bring the congregation to the community and to be more involved in meeting the needs of struggling people.

“I think homelessness is quite a big issue here in Greenville and Montcalm County. There are people coming through the door every day looking for help,” he said. “Jesus said, ‘Whatever you do for the least of these, you do for me,’ and I’m a big proponent of that. Jesus said he came to give sight to the blind … feed the hungry and overturn oppression. I figure if that’s his job description, it’s mine too.”

Dillingham thinks sometimes people in the community tend to shy away from the Congregational Church because it is a historical building — founded in 1852 in a one-room schoolhouse, the current facility was built in 1879 — and the services include hymns and traditional components of worship. He hopes people will see past that and take a moment to visit the church to see the congregation in action.

“We also have a bleeding heart for the community around us and we try to make a difference,” he said. “It’s kind of a neat combination.”

Candy Outman, the director and a teacher for the church’s preschool program, said she believes the children in her class will flourish under Dillingham’s leadership in the church.

“I think he’s going to meet the needs of a lot of people of all ages. He’s a very caring person,” she said. “I feel like he’s one of us. He reminds me of our former pastor Jerry Jones.”

To promote positivity and caring within her preschool class, Outman has started a new project for the month of February. She and her students put together a kindness tree which hangs on the wall near the preschool classroom in the church. The students will commit acts of kindness and their parents can tell Outman about them. They can put their act of kindness on a heart which will then be attached to the kindness tree.

“I think it’s so important to be kind with the way the world is right now,” she said. “I think if we start at a young age to build that foundation to make them understand we have to be kind … and be a friend … we can (make a difference).”

Outman hopes the idea will snowball and that parents and other adults in the church will begin to incorporate random acts of kindness into their everyday lives as well.

“I would to like see (other people) put a heart on the tree for something they’ve done,” she said.

First Congregational Church is located at 126 E. Cass St. in Greenville. Sunday morning services begin at 11 a.m. Call the church at (616) 754-3445 for more information.