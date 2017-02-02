HIT THE LINE HARD: Enjoying the hype of committing

This is the time of year I always love, when “National Signing Day” is upon us.

I love all the hype of which highly-touted high school football recruit is going where and which team has raked in the most studs and whose team is going to be crazy good next year, or so we think.

One of the the trends I’ve gotten caught up in and enjoy watching are the creative announcements these recruits have been posting online lately.

Typically, players will reveal their school of choice by putting on a hat or jersey after making a small announcement. But lately, the trendy thing has been to hype up the announcement, which, I have to admit, I am loving their creativity.

Some of this year’s creative announcements include:

• Michigan-commit Cesar Ruiz, of IMG Academy (Florida), a four-star center, made a small video skit where he’s chilling at his apartment and an infomercial comes on his TV encouraging him to choose Michigan, Auburn or Florida. Suddenly, a package comes to his door and — tada! — it’s a Michigan jersey.

• Four-star linebacker Levi Jones of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, revealed his choice by taking off his jacket to reveal a Florida Gators shirt. He then took off that shirt to reveal a Florida State shirt. He then took off THAT shirt to finally reveal the team of his choice, USC.

• Elijah Conliffe, a four-star defensive tackle from Hampton, Virginia, gathered his friends and family in the stands and announced what college he’s going to by having the crowd shoot colored confetti in the air. The colors represented Florida.

• Jarez Parks, a four-star defensive lineman from Sebastian, Florida, announced his college from Paris, using the Eiffel Tower in a video to make the letter “A” with a graphic of the rest of the word “Alabama” spelled next to it.

• And, being a Michigan fan, I have to say four-star wide receiver Oliver Martin of Iowa City’s announcement was entertaining. He stood with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and assistant coach Pep Hamilton by a pool, announced he’s attending Michigan, and then, in typical Harbaugh hype fashion, all three of them jumped in the pool with their clothes on.

Since becoming sports editor here at The Daily News, I’ve had the privilege to attend and cover a few of our local student-athletes signing letters of intent to play their beloved sport at the next level.

Though the level of hype isn’t as comparable to what you see from these big-time football recruits, it is still exciting to attend these signings.

For one, I’ve never had the experience to do such a thing.

I mean, I doubt Central Michigan would have been willing to hype up the fact I chose them and was bringing my mad racquetball and floor hockey skills to Mount Pleasant.

So, in being able to cover these signings, I get to share the excitement with that student-athlete. Getting their photos and talking with them and their soon-to-be-new coach afterwards, I get to feel that excitement vicariously through them.

What’s impressive is the number of local student-athletes we have going on to the next level. I’ve been impressed with not just the number of them, but each one has a sound plan both with his or her sport and academically.

And if one of our local student-athletes decides to hype up his or her announcement, you’ll know for sure I’ll be looking forward to the entertainment. If not, don’t worry. I’ll gladly provide the hype myself — through our newspaper.

Here is a list of local student-athletes that have signed letters of intent, so far:

GREENVILLE

• Keegan Cossou and Evan Plate, Central Michigan University football

• Blake Whitcomb, Northern Michigan University football

• Cal Syrjala, Grand Rapids Community College baseball

• Luke Newhouse, Siena Heights football

• Landon Kemp, South Dakota University track and field

• Paige Hallock, Grand Valley State University basketball

• Eduardo Caldaron, Cleary University baseball

• Hunter Sorsen, Cleary University baseball

• Logan Sharp, Northwood University baseball

• Kaylee Wilcox, Olivet College volleyball

CENTRAL MONTCALM

• Austin Williams, Davenport University men’s volleyball

• Emaleigh Taylor, Calvin Christian College softball

• Courtnee Nicholson, Grand Rapids Community College softball

BELDING

• Alexa Syrjala, Siena Heights track and field