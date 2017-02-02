JUST IN: Stanton woman dies in Spencer Township crash

SPENCER TOWNSHIP— A 53-year-old Stanton woman died after her 2005 Mazda Tribute ran off the road and hit a tree Thursday morning.

Kent County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the one-vehicle crash around 10:20 a.m. at Meddler Ave. south of 20 Mile Road.

According to deputies, the driver was heading northbound on Meddler Ave and lost control on a section of road covered with windblown snow. The vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, during which the driver sustained fatal injuries.

The Stanton woman was the only occupant in the vehicle. Deputies do not suspect excessive speed or alcohol to be a factor in the crash, and they are continuing to investigate the accident.

Spencer Fire Rescue, Rockford Ambulance and Kent County Road Commission assisted at the scene.

