JUST IN: Greenville-Belding football rivalry on two-year hiatus

BELDING — The long-standing football rivalry between the Belding Redskins and the Greenville Yellow Jackets will be postponed at least for the next two years, a decision made by Belding Area Schools this week.

Belding Superintendent Brent Noskey is sending out letters today to parents and supports of the Belding football program to notify them the school’s administration has decided not to renew a two-year contract with Greenville, citing player safety as the ultimate reason.

Last year was considered the 99th meeting between the two teams, with Greenville beating Belding 49-6. Noskey said the school has contracted with Lainsburg (near Lansing) for the next two years to fill the now-vacant week one schedule.

