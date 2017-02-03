Belding High School to host robotics competition Saturday

BELDING— Robots will descend upon Belding High School on Saturday morning, but not to enslave humans.

Students from 50 school districts throughout Michigan will bring their custom student-built robots to compete in Redskins Arena against other robots all designed to accomplish the same goal.

The theme for this year’s Vex Robotics competition is “Starstruck” and will require robots to score stars and cubes into their zones which will be marked off on the 12-by-12-foot playing field. Two alliances compete to score the most points and to hang their robot from a hanging bar in the middle of the square. Each alliance — the red and the blue — is comprised of two teams of two people.

Admission to the event, which begins at 9:30 a.m. for qualifying rounds and 1:30 p.m. for the tournament, is free and community members are encouraged to attend.

Tom Daller, a teacher at the high school, founded the club several years ago for students who didn’t have anything to do.

“It gives them a hook to school and a hook to me to show they’re committed and show up every day to the meetings,” he said. “One of the other motivators, we (made the) state finals and were invited to attend the worlds competition in Anaheim, California (two years ago). We ended up finishing 40th out of 400 (worldwide) schools.”

Daller said the prospect of competing in the worlds competition has helped him bring in more students to the club. Many students, he said, will take a robotics class and choose to continue on into the club from there.

According to Daller, educators at the state level are renewing focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in schools and robotics is a way to teach STEM principles in an engaging and creative way. He also points to the success of several former students and robotics club members.

Daller mentioned Thomas Weeks, a 2013 graduate of Belding High School who attends Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Mich. Weeks is on track to graduate with a robotics engineering degree.

“He’s secured for in excess of $100,000. There’s money to be had in robotics,” Daller said. “Students who don’t have a direction … (robotics) gives them a direction.”

Daller said Weeks continues to help out with the robotics tournaments with running the computer system for tournaments.

Stahlin Non-Metallic Enclosures, a Belding-based company, is the primary financial backer for the robotics club and has provided roughly $5,000 each year for materials and other necessities. The company also offers scholarships to graduating seniors to help ease the financial burden of higher education.

The tournament at Belding High School is another source of funds for the club. Registration for each team participating costs $75. Daller said the tournament is the club’s primary fundraiser.

“The commitment (Stahlin Enclosures) has made financially and the supportive role they’ve played for that program has been fantastic and we appreciate it,” said Belding High School Principal Michael Ostrander. “You never want to count on someone in the community stepping up because you never know what year to year is going to bring for them but with Stahlin it seems like anytime we’ve asked for anything within our schools they’ve been more than willing to help.”

Ostrander also said he likes seeing students get the chance to be connected to STEM skills they can eventually take right out into the workforce.

“To see it pay off that quickly for some kids is just awesome,” he said.

According to Ostrander, Saturday’s event will be the largest robotics competition Belding Area Schools has ever hosted.