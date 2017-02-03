Central Montcalm Public School sets plans for building project

STANTON — A dozen people, mostly those in the dual roles of staff member/parents, were in attendance Wednesday evening to see a final school improvement plans for Central Montcalm Public School’s upcoming construction/renovation project.

With the main points of focus being traffic flow, student learning, safety and security, architects and designers from Tower Pinkster and Granger Construction have had numerous meetings with the administration, staff and community and were ready to present the final design plan and timeline of construction.

The project includes a new design of school offices to make secure vestibules at all buildings, along with safer parent drop-off and an additional drive off of M-66 for a new entrance/exit at the high school/middle school complex.

“We had discussions on moving the office at the lower elementary, but that did not feel like a good option,” said Steve Hoekzema of Tower Pinkster.

The end result is moving parent drop-off to a parking area located east of the building and using the current parking west of the building for bus drop-off. The playground equipment would then be shifted north of its current site.

Most audience questions pertained to that building, with questions about reusing or replacing the current playground equipment.

“Some of the equipment is older, and not in good shape,” Superintendent Amy Meinhardt said. “We would like to replace it with smaller items, geared more for ages 2 to 5, smaller people, but we do not have the funding for it at this time.”

Hoekzema explained the playground area — a fenced-in area with a basketball court — is set, but the details are not yet set and can be moved within the area.

Questions on student drop-off/pick-up were also answered, with concern about student release at the end of the day.

“Currently the students meet in the cafeteria at the end of a day,” Hoekzema said. “The plan is to keep the students being picked up separate from those headed to the buses. The idea is to have students head out the cafeteria doors east to the parent parking area. The parking loop near the secure office would be only for new visitors or those parents who need to speak to someone in the office.”

“Some of it will be planning and training people,” Meinhardt said. “We’ve had engineers study the patterns. It is a challenge as we deal with issues like having drives in the proximity to the building. It is challenging as a lot needs to be done in the small space, and keeping in mind what is best for kids and parents and safety.”

Changes at the Upper Elementary include a secure vestibule with a glass wall dividing the entrance/exit, and visitors buzzed in.

The high school/middles school will have a combined office space with meeting rooms, redesign of the music rooms and storage space, and a reception area.

A new team room and a new storage building near the football stadium will help with equipment storage for track and football, a new entrance/exit drive north of campus, and upgrades to the bus garage building will be additional changes.

The project is divided into four bid packages Package No. 1 is a general trades package including repairs to the bus garage and storage building; Package No. 2 is the team building; Package No. 3 includes the construction of the new high school/middle school office and installation of a new north drive; and Package No. 4 includes upgrades to the Upper Elementary and the Lower Elementary buildings.

The tentative schedule is for Package No. 1 to begin in spring of 2017; Package No. 2 would begin spring/summer of 2017; Package No. 3 would begin in summer of 2017 and be completed in spring of 2018; and Package No. 4 begins in summer 2017.

More information is available at www.cmpsconstruction.com online.