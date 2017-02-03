Funeral Notices for Feb. 3, 2017
Saturday
Fred Marion Clark — 2 p.m., Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding.
Sunday
Cody Keith Neitzel — 2 p.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.
Fred Marion Clark, 87
BELDING — Fred Marion Clark, 87, of Belding, died Wednesday. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Orleans Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding, www.verdunfh.com.
