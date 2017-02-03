GUEST VIEW FROM REP. MOOLENAAR: A call for civil discussion

It is an honor to serve as your representative in the U.S. House.

With a new presidential administration coming into office, many Americans have been actively involved in the political process through phone calls, letters and emails to their members of Congress. Some have even traveled hundreds of miles to have their voice heard.

The passion of political debates and the opportunity to help others is what drew me to public service. In fact, I believe one of the most rewarding aspects of being your Congressman is the opportunity to meet constituents throughout the district and hear their concerns on the issues facing our nation.

I have made it a personal priority to be available to my constituents. The 4th District covers 15 counties that I serve from my offices in Midland and Cadillac. Because I believe it is my responsibility to be available to every constituent in every community, I hold listening sessions across the district. Already, this year, I have held three listening sessions in Stanton, St. Johns and Owosso.

Notifications for these listening sessions are sent to media outlets for publication and to the email addresses of more than 89,000 constituents. If you would like to receive notifications for future listening sessions, please sign up for my newsletter at moolenaar.house.gov/newsletter.

Respectful, civil and dignified discussion of the issues facing our country is a vital part of our republic. I will always engage in civil discourse and respect the policy differences between us on any issue.

Whether I am debating in Congress or discussing an issue with a constituent, I always presume that we are all working to make our country stronger.

Right now, public debate is over-heated on many issues, with health care being the most prominent. I have already received online comments and calls to my office wishing for harm to come to me and my family. These comments have no place in public discourse.

As our country debates health care it is important that we all look at the issue honestly, without personal attacks that impugn the integrity and character of our fellow citizens.

We all want a personalized patient-centered system that provides care for Americans, without interfering in the sacred patient-doctor relationship. Already, committees in the House are working toward a replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act that is expected to include coverage for preexisting conditions and allow dependents up to the age of 26 to stay on the plan of their guardian(s).

Health care is a serious issue that directly affects all of us, and I welcome your thoughts on it, as well as all other issues concerning the federal government.

To contact me, visit moolenaar.house.gov/contact/email online or call the office in Midland at (989) 631-2552, in Cadillac at (231) 942-5070 or in Washington at (202) 225-3561. I look forward to hearing from you or seeing you at a listening session for civil and dignified discussion. Thank you.

Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Midland, represents Michigan’s 4th Congressional District, which covers Clare, Clinton, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, Shiawassee

and Wexford counties and parts of Montcalm and Saginaw counties.

The opinions expressed in the Guest View do not necessarily represent the opinions of The Daily News.