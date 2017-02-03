Historic Belding-Greenville football rivalry abruptly halted

BELDING — Last season was considered the 99th meeting between the Belding Redskins and the Greenville Yellow Jackets, one of the oldest high school football rivalries in Michigan.

The two teams may never face each other again.

In a decision this week by Belding Area Schools Superintendent Brent Noskey, with support from Belding varsity football coach Joe Schwander and High School Principal Michael Ostrander, the annual two-year contract to schedule the two teams to play the first week of the season was not renewed, with player safety cited as the main reason for the decision.

Noskey, who began working as Belding’s superintendent last July, explained his decision in a letter to players, parents and the community Thursday.

“When I make decisions for this district it will always be in the best interest of our students,” he wrote. “I made a decision today that will not be popular with many people in our community, but it is a decision that is right for the kids.”

On Thursday morning, Belding secured a contract to play Laingsburg — a city in Shiawassee County about 60 miles southeast of Belding — to replace the Greenville game for the next two years.

“We’re looking at this as a two-year hiatus and we will reevaluate it then,” Noskey told The Daily News.

Noskey, in his letter, cited the differences between the two schools, with Belding, a Division 5 school, having about 600 students enrolled, while Greenville, a Division 2 school, has twice as many.

“It would be like the University of Michigan playing Hope College,” he wrote in the letter. “It is not fair on many levels. Frankly, I’m surprised that Greenville has not moved on from this game, as it does them a disservice in the playoff points to play a school of our size.”

Noskey told The Daily News that Greenville enjoys a football program at the varsity, junior varsity and freshmen level, whereas Belding does not have a freshmen program.

“Our eighth grade group went undefeated, and we have higher numbers there,” Noskey said. “But with no freshmen team, many of the kids don’t go out because they’re afraid to face 10th-graders.”

Greenville and Belding have played 99 times, with the last 92 years being played consecutively.

However, in recent years, the advantages that come with a bigger school have been quite apparent.

Last season, Greenville defeated Belding 49-6. The game was played on a non-stopping clock, which was the case in Greenville’s lopsided wins the past two years before, Belding Athletic Director Joel Wilker pointed out.

“If you look at the rivalry’s history, Belding controlled the series throughout the 1990s,” Wilker said. “But overall, Greenville has the upper hand on us significantly.”

Wilker said he remembers when he was a coach on the team in 1999, and in the span of the 13 years as coach, Belding only beat Greenville three times.

“In the last 18 years, we’ve only won four times,” he said. “It’s been a fun rivalry and it’s an exciting game, but, at least for the past three years, it’s been much more exciting for the team that won.”

Noskey recalled in Belding’s heralded days, the 1990s, the team suited up 60 to 70 players, but that was during a time when Belding didn’t have other sports like soccer.

“Now we’re suiting up less than 25 kids,” Noskey said. “We’re playing sometimes eight kids both ways.”

‘A GREAT RIVALRY’

For Greenville, the recent decision not only ends a rivalry game that goes back four generations, that sons and grandfathers can relate to, it also puts the Yellow Jackets’ athletic department in a tight spot, scheduling-wise, according to Greenville High School Principal Jeff Wright.

“While we understand and respect Belding’s decision, we will absolutely miss this rivalry game,” Wright said. “What makes it difficult for us is this time of year, it’s very difficult to find a team to play for a week one game.

“We love Greenville High School and its community and we love the rivalry with Belding and their community,” he said. “It has been a great rivalry for both communities for over a 100 years.”

Greenville Athletic Director Brian Zdanowski said schedules have typically been made out two to three years in advance. With Ottawa-Kent conferences having realigned the past few years, scheduling can be a bit more challenging.

With Belding, Zdanowski said, the two teams knew they could rely on each other to fill the first week of the schedule.

“We’ve been playing Belding so long that it was more a verbal contract, knowing we’d play them each season and then eventually we’d sign the contract (during the season),” he said. “Obviously, I’m disappointed with Belding’s decision to a degree, but it really has put us in a bind.”

Noskey said he talked with Schwander before last season’s week one game to discuss continuing the rivalry, but Schwander wasn’t keen on ending the rivalry until after the game.

“A lot of kids were banged up from that game. After that, Joe said we needed to reevaluate this game,” Noskey said.

Around last November and December, the same time Belding was focused on the process of changing the school’s mascot, Noskey said Belding sought other teams to replace the Greenville game, hoping that other local teams similar in size, like Tri County or Central Montcalm, would be available; however, they were already booked. So Belding’s athletic department chose to seek schools further away, securing an home-and-home series with Laingsburg.

Schwander knows many people in both communities will be upset, as will some of his players, but for Belding to compete for the conference and playoff qualification, he believes the two storied programs are on a much different level now.

“As a competitor, you never want to drop a game. Or if you do, you want to do it on your own terms,” said Schwander, who has been Belding’s head coach the last five years. “This topic has been thrown around since I’ve been here. Initially, I didn’t consider it at all. But as people brought in facts, you have to then start reevaluating things. I believe this was right decision and the best direction for our program.”

Both Schwander and Noskey said they are willing to again evaluate continuing the rivalry in two years.

“We’re not leaving this game because we don’t have a good football team,” Schwander said. “Our kids have worked hard and we had a pretty successful year last year, even making the playoffs. But it just hasn’t been a competitive game and that’s not good for the kids. The fact is they’re a school of 1,200 students and we’re a school of 600. There are issues that will still need to be evaluated.”

Although he would love for the 100th game to at least be played and send out the rivalry in grand fashion, Zdanowski isn’t sure whether the game will be renewed after the next two years.

“It just depends on who we pick up (to cover the next two seasons),” he said. “It’s difficult to guess. There’s a lot that plays into it. Can it be done? Sure, it can. But sometimes you don’t get what you want, so you just have to move on.”

Wright believes it is definitely worth at least a discussion come the next two years.

“We will always be open to renewing this rivalry game,” he said. “It’s definitely worth a discussion to bring it back.”