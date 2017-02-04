CC-Crystal gets revenge on Vandals

CARSON CITY — The last time Carson City-Crystal and Merrill’s girls basketball teams got together, the Vandals won.

The Eagles got their revenge on Merrill Thursday night, winning 37-11 in a Mid-State Activities Conference (MSAC) game.

“That’s kind of been our staple,” CC-Crystal coach Tim Stout said. “We set the tone at that end of the floor. Having a senior like Cara (Wiles), is something special. You don’t pull one of her off the shelf every year that can play on-ball defense like she can. She kind of dictates the tempo on her own and (Thursday night) she did a great job of getting us starting defensively and the rest of the team follows.”

That defense that Wiles leads held the Vandals (12-4, 7-3) to just a Morgan Dubay basket in the first half. That came with 2:54 left in the first quarter and CC-Crystal (13-2, 8-2) leading 10-0.

The Eagles ended up leading 25-2 at halftime thanks to shutting out Merrill in the second quarter. The Vandals had a chance to get on the board again but Hailey Wazny missed two free throws.

“The first couple of nights we held opponents to single digits in the first half,” Stout said. “The first night it kind of surprised me. But the more I watch these girls play the more I see the energy level on that end of the floor. Nothing surprises me any more on the defensive end.”

Merrill didn’t get their next points until 6:03 was left in the third quarter on two free throws made by Olivia Glazer. Their next field goal came with 4:02 left on another Dubay make.

It took until there was 24 seconds left in the game for the Vandals to break 10 points.

“I think we just wanted to work hard and try to get revenge on them (Merrill) since we lost to them the first game,” said junior Haleigh Hubbell, who tied with Megan Dailey for the team high in points with 10 each.

The best any Vandal could do was Dubay with six as only three Merrill players scored.

“I just rebounded, tried to make sure I benefitted the team somehow and make sure to get easy shots,” Hubbell said. Hubbell had 16 rebounds to go with her 10 points.

The game completed a “revenge tour” for the Eagles. After avenging a loss to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart by winning Tuesday, CC-Crystal avenged their other loss Thursday night.

“Being that we dropped a game to Sacred Heart and Merrill back-to-back made it all that more important so it was nice to see the girls not have that letdown after a big game as you see sometimes,” Stout said. “We didn’t want to get into another dogfight three out of four games.”

The Eagles are off until next Thursday when they go to Coleman to face the Comets.

Merrill 2 0 4 5 – 11

CC-Crystal 14 11 5 7 – 37

MERRILL (12-4, 7-3) – Dubay 3 0-1 6, Wazny 0 0-2 0, Glazer 1 2-3 4, Fenby 0 1-2 1. Totals: 4 3-9 11. Three-point goals: none. Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.

CC-CRYSTAL (12-3, 8-2) – Dailey 4 0-0 10, Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 3, Wiles 3 1-4 8, Hubbell 5 0-0 10, Stone 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 1-4 37. Three-point goals: Dailey 2, Fitzpatrick, Wiles. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.