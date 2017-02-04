Funeral Notices for Feb. 4, 2017

Today

Fred Marion Clark — 2 p.m., Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding.

Sunday

Cody Keith Neitzel — 2 p.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Monday

Robert LaVerne “Vern” Bolin — 1 p.m., Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City.

Mertice M. Ehlert — 3 p.m., Christiansen Cremtaion & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Tuesday

Luanne Lyne Crankshaw — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Feb. 11

David Daniel Moyses III — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Robert LaVerne “Vern” Bolin, 78

CARSON CITY — Robert LaVerne “Vern” Bolin, 78, of Carson City, died Thursday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Payne Cemetery. Services arranged by Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Luanne Lyne Crankshaw, 53

GREENVILLE — Luanne Lyne Crankshaw, 53, of Trufant, died Thursday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, with interment to follow in Trufant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, www.hurstfh.com.

Mertice M. Ehlert, 89

GREENVILLE — Mertice M. Ehlert, 89, of Greenville, died Thursday. Visitation is from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, where funeral services will be 3 p.m. Monday. Burial will take place in the spring at River Ridge Cemetery in Belding. Arrangements entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.christiansencares.com

David Daniel Moyses III, 76

GREENVILLE — David Daniel Moyses III, 76, of Six Lakes, died Wednesday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. He will be laid to rest next to Marcella in the spring in Hillcrest Cemetery, Six Lakes. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.