Grant avenges 40-point loss to Central Montcalm with overtime win

STANTON — Earlier in the basketball season, the Central Montcalm girls basketball team throttled conference foe Grant Tigers by 40 points. Friday night, however, during the Hornets’ parents night, the Tigers took revenge, winning 52-47 in overtime.

The Green Hornets (10-4 overall, 5-3 CSAA-Gold) led for much of the second half in the second matchup of the two Central State Activities Association-Gold Conference teams, even establishing an 11-point lead just before the third quarter ended.

However, with the help of the Tigers’ almost-6-foot sophomore center Kylie Patton, who was injured in the first quarter of the last game, Grant clawed back into the game, dwindling Central Montcalm’s lead to 40-37 with just over two minutes left.

Still down 42-39 with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter, the Tigers had to resort to fouling to stop the clock.

What should have been a chance to ice the game, turned out to be the Achilles heel for the Hornets — free throws.

“We played good, we played hard, we executed, but we missed free throws,” Hornets coach Rob Putnam said. “If you make those, the game is over.”

Instead, Grant’s Ashley Herin nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game with 26 seconds left to force overtime. From there, the Tigers took over, getting their first lead of the game 30 seconds into the extra quarter since leading 1-0 in the first quarter.

Grant outscored Central Montcalm 10-5 in overtime to secure the win.

“We came alive in the second half,” said Grant coach Paige Paulsen, whose team is 4-10 overall and 2-6 in the conference. “Kylie was working hard and tonight she really gave us a boost of energy.”

Paulsen said Grant’s season started slow, but the team is now peaking at the right time, even giving conference leader Big Rapids all it could handle in its last game.

“We’ve come a long way,” she said. “We are competing with the tough teams now because we’re working our tails off. Everyone, from the first player to the 12th, is working hard and that’s what makes a great team.”

Hornets senior forward Bree Brasington, who finished with six points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block, said her team wasn’t taking the Tigers lightly.

“I think they’ve gotten better. I don’t think we came in here thinking we were going to blow them out because we knew that they had a good game against Big Rapids,” she said about Grant. “We knew it was going to be tough but it came down to making our easy shots and we couldn’t do it.

Despite the loss, Putnam believes his team will be better for it, considering what his players learned Friday night.

“These games are good because very few teams play that in-your-face type of defense,” he said. “It’s good because going forward in districts, that’s how they’re all going to play. This will be very good for us.”

Ledford led all scorers with 13 points and also dished out four assists. Hannah Putnam scored six points and earned for steals for the Hornets while Kenzie Rutz finished with eight points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Junior forward Nikki Wilkie had eight points, all in the paint, showing lots of scrappiness and physicalness down low, which Putnam liked.

“Nikki has been coming along very well. The biggest thing is she’s playing a lot more minutes this year. She’s come a long way,” Putnam said. “That’s one big thing we’ve been working on is scrappiness. You gotta play tough in there. You can’t let them have what they want in there. You have to bang in there.”

Grant was led by Laura Bouwkamp, who had 12 points and six rebounds, followed by Ashley Herin, who had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Patton finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Central Montcalm plays Fremont Tuesday.