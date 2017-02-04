Grant’s freshman guard hits six 3’s to down Green Hornets on Parents Night

STANTON — Central Montcalm coach Dan Basom knew Friday’s opponent had a stellar freshman guard. What he didn’t realize was his ability to shoot moon shots and make them.

Carter Chase put on a spectacular shooting performance during the Hornets’ parents night Friday, nailing six 3-pointers and tallying a total of 24 points to lead his Tigers to a 57-54 win.

“I thought their freshman (Chase) hit some absolutely incredible shots. He was pulling up from downtown Stanton,” Basom said. “We went over it in our scouting report and I thought our kids did a good job against him. He just hit incredible shots.

“Gunther (Ebels) had a hand in his face and he’s burying it halfway to the volleyball line, so give them credit,” Basom added. “He’s a really good basketball player and he’s only a freshman.”

The Tigers (8-4 overall, 7-2 CSAA-Gold) held the lead for much of the game but could not put the Green Hornets (4-9 overall, 3-6 CSAA-Gold) away until nine seconds left, when senior guard Casey Geers stole a Hornets inbound pass, which thwarted a last-second 3-point shot attempt that would’ve tied the game.

“In retrospect, we should’ve called timeout on that. It was one of those bang-bang plays. If our guys gets it and they miss (the steal), we got a wide-open shot, too,” Basom said. “In hindsight, you know what you would’ve done, but at the time, a lot of thoughts were racing through our heads.”

Grant took charge of the game early going up 6-0 to start the quarter and led 14-9 at the end of the quarter, however, senior guard Gunther Ebels sliced his way into the paint, scoring several times, which Basom said was key to keeping his team in the game.

“Gunther taking it to the rack really held us in it in the first half,” Basom said. “Just the way Gunther is with his ability to go to the rack, I thought he did a really nice job.”

In the second half, however, the Tigers changed up their defense to contain Ebels, who finished with 18 points and five rebounds.

“It was a little harder to drive on them in the second half. They knew I had the ability to drive on them,” Ebels said. “They started switching up defenses on us so they prevented me from driving as much.”

Central Montcalm took its first lead of the game with 6:22 left in the second quarter, going up 15-14, but Grant kept taking back the lead, establishing a 30-23 lead at halftime.

The Hornets trailed by nine after a 3-pointer by Chase with four minutes to go in the game, however, senior guard Austin Proctor answered with his own 3-pointer, which seemed to spike the Hornets’ confidence.

Ebels would hit a 3-pointer to pull Central Montcalm within four shortly after.

Basom said his team has improved tremendously since the beginning of the season and he saw a lot of spunk in his team against Grant.

“I talked to them in the locker room and told them we just need to get over the hump. We’re starting to play some really good basketball the last two weeks or so,” Basom said. “I can see us coming together as a group. And now the challenge is to really beat some good teams.”

Ebel believes his team is better than what their record shows right now.

“The lesson we learned tonight is that there’s more work to be done,” he said. “We definitely made a big difference with the last time we played these guys. I think it’ll help us move on to our next game.”

Senior forward Mitch Nichols, who Basom said the team leaned on heavily towards the end, scored 12 points and collected nine rebounds. Zachary Bigelow and Proctor finished with nine points and eight points, respectively.

After Chase’s 24 points, the Tigers got six points each from Trent Throop and Casey Geers.

Central Montcalm plays Fremont Tuesday.