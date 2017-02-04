How health care fraud case came together

GREENVILLE — Police notes from a fraud investigation into the director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety and his ex-wife offer a revealing look at how the case came together — including false claims of being married after a divorce; the question of who is responsible for removing a beneficiary from a health insurance plan; and the usefulness of a Daily News article.

The Daily News used the Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) to obtain the Michigan State Police (MSP) incident report regarding an investigation into Mark Reiss, 50, of Greenville, and his ex-wife Christine Reiss, 47, of Grand Haven. The Daily News made the FOIA request on Dec. 27, 2016, and received the report on Friday.

Mark Reiss was hired as director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety in 2013. Mark and Christine Reiss divorced in August 2014. They are both charged with health care fraud — a possible four-year felony — amid allegations that Christine illegally remained on Mark’s health insurance plan with Mark’s knowledge.

Mark is scheduled for a preliminary examination at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Montcalm County’s 64B District Court. The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is handling Mark’s case as a special prosecutor in Montcalm County.

Christine was previously bound over from Kent County’s 61st District Court to 17th Circuit Court, where she waived her arraignment. A future court date for her has not yet been scheduled.

Divorce decree

A divorce between Mark Reiss and Christine Reiss was finalized Aug. 21, 2014, in Montcalm County’s 8th Judicial Circuit Court. Mark and Christine were awarded joint legal custody of their two children and Christine was removed from Mark’s life insurance policy and the children were added. Mark was ordered to pay 78 percent of any uninsured health care expenses for the children while Christine was ordered to pay 22 percent of the same.

The divorce document stated, “… if either party is eligible to elect insurance coverage provided by the other party’s employer, then the requesting party may make such election and obtain such insurance at their own separate expense. Further, if such election is made by either party, then the other party will cooperate to the extent necessary to allow the party to obtain such insurance coverage.”

Health care fraud suspicions

In May 2016, William “Bill” Byrnes, a corporate and financial investigator for Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan contacted MSP Det. Sgt. Denise Bentley regarding a health care fraud investigation involving Mark and Christine Reiss. The amount of the fraud was alleged to be between $113,000 and $130,000.

Byrnes said after the divorce was finalized, Christine continued to claim to be married to Mark on her medical records and obtained health care services and prescription medications under Mark’s health insurance. BCBS records show the explanation of benefits forms for these services were mailed to Mark.

Finance director interview

Byrnes and Bentley met with Greenville Finance Director Brenda Howell on May 4, 2016, at Greenville City Hall. Bentley asked Howell if city employees were required to provide documentation to the city regarding beneficiary or dependent changes and she said, “no.” Howell said she was aware Mark and Christine had gotten divorced and Mark had changed Christine as his life insurance beneficiary prior to their divorce. Howell said Mark had provided her with support documentation from Montcalm County Friend of the Court after the divorce was finalized in August 2014 that showed medical insurance coverage for the Reiss children, but showed that Christine did not have her own medical insurance.

Howell said she thought she had emailed the city’s BCBS representative after she received the Friend of the Court document from Mark to ask to have Christine removed from Mark’s insurance, but Howell did not have a copy of that email.

Howell said Christine had major dental work done right before the divorce, which used up Mark’s $800 wellness program credit with the city.

In the police report, Bentley stated that Howell said when Mark brought her the bill for reimbursement, he told her it “would be the last time Christine would be eligible to use his benefits because next year they would be divorced,” Bentley wrote in her police report.

Howell said she receives explanation of benefit forms every month showing how much city employees spent. Bentley asked Howell to check Mark’s benefit forms and although Christine’s name was not listed, Howell checked corresponding number codes and discovered Christine was one of the numbers. That means Christine was still listed as being covered under Mark’s health insurance plan, which Howell said she had not been aware of as she had assumed the number codes applied to the Reiss children and not to Christine.

Mark Reiss interview

Also on May 4, 2016, Byrnes and Bentley interviewed Mark Reiss in a city conference room.

In the police report, Bentley wrote, “Mark said, ‘She’s on my insurance.’ Bill said, ‘Is she supposed to be?’ and Mark said, ‘As far as I know she’s allowed to be,’ I said to Mark, ‘But you’re divorced, right?’ and he said, ‘Well, yeah, but she doesn’t have insurance … or wouldn’t have insurance. So she’s a dependent.’

“I told Mark that Christine was still claiming on her medical forms that she was married even after they were divorced and he said, ‘OK.’ I asked him why he thought Christine would still be eligible to have insurance if they were divorced and he said when he got hired there, they were still married. He said he was supposed to provide health insurance for her. He said he was trying to answer the question and he wasn’t trying to be evasive. He said she didn’t have health insurance and he assumed he had to provide health insurance until she had some.

“Mark said he didn’t know he had to cancel Christine off from his insurance. He said he would have done so if he would have known that. Mark said he never officially asked anyone from the city to remove Christine off from his insurance. He said it was nothing dubious on his part, he just didn’t know he had to.”

According to the police report, Mark also told investigators that he and Christine had never had a discussion about her using his insurance after their divorce.

“He said he knew she was on his insurance and she knew she was on his insurance,” Bentley wrote. “Mark said, ‘Have I done something wrong?’ I told Mark when you get divorced, your spouse is no longer covered under your health insurance, but Christine was claiming they were still married.”

Bentley told Mark that Christine received multiple prescriptions from multiple physicians and those prescriptions and the medical treatments should have been reported to Mark through the explanation of benefit forms. Mark said he had received those forms in the mail, but he said he couldn’t say he actually read them.

“I told Mark that Christine wasn’t entitled to any health care benefits whatsoever after they were divorced because those were being paid for by the city of Greenville,” Bentley wrote. “I told him Christine reported on several occasions that she was still married in order to still utilize his benefits and Mark said he didn’t think it was dubious on her part.

“Mark asked what was going to happen to him and I said I didn’t know since I had never actually worked on a case like this before,” Bentley wrote.

Mark told investigators, “I’m responsible to pay everybody’s bills, OK? She doesn’t have a job. I’m responsible to pay everybody’s everything … so I have everything sent to me … You know, I carry her as a dependent, you know, on my taxes and everything. I just … I guess I just was of an opinion that I could … I’m not gonna tell you that I sat and thought about this a lot, to be honest with you, I just … I can’t tell you that I really thought about it at all.”

Mark told Bentley he had assumed if he wasn’t supposed to have Christine on his insurance then somebody would have said something to him. He said he assumed people knew he was divorced because child support was taken out of his check.

On May 5, 2016, Bentley received a phone call from attorney Tom Silver who said he was representing Christine and he was not going to allow her to speak to Bentley regarding the investigation.

On June 8, 2016, Bentley contacted an IRS official who advised it was legal for Mark to claim Christine as a dependent on his taxes if he paid more than 51 percent of her means of support.

City manager interview

On June 20, 2016, Bentley met with Greenville City Manager George Bosanic at Greenville City Hall. They discussed city procedures, including a city policy that states, “The employee or family member must inform the City Clerk’s Office in writing of a divorce, legal separation or a child losing depending status within a maximum of 60 days from the day of the event or the loss of coverage, whichever is later. If continuation coverage is not requested within 60 days of the later of the date of the event causing loss of coverage, or the date of the notice from the employer to the employee, then your group coverage will end and continuation coverage will no longer be available. If continuation coverage is chosen, the covered individual will be afforded coverage identical to the coverage provided to similarly situated employees or family members.”

Bosanic told Bentley it was common knowledge Mark was divorced, but Mark never told him of the divorce personally. Bosanic acknowledged it was each employee’s responsibility to notify the city clerk of any changes in their personal circumstances.

“Bosanic said he had discussed what happened with Mark and despite Mark failing to notify the city clerk of his divorce and even though Mark knew Christine was still using his insurance Bosanic did not believe Mark intended to purposefully defraud the city. Bosanic told Bentley that even though Mark still allowed Christine to use his insurance, he felt Christine was more culpable since she was claiming they were still married when she did so,” the report stated.

On Aug. 10, 2016, Bentley contacted a Spectrum Health patient access representative in Grand Rapids regarding admissions forms signed by Christine on Feb. 9, 2015, and Oct. 20, 2015. Bentley asked if Christine would have been asked if she was married on both of these dates. The representative said the admission forms indicated that Christine said she was married on both of those dates.

Ex-employee interview

On Oct. 11, 2016, Bentley received an email from Kent County special prosecutor Chris Becker advising that Christine’s attorney Silver called and told him Mark had recalled telling a person who used to work for the city of Greenville about his divorce when it happened and that it was the city’s fault for not changing the insurance notes.

On Oct. 12, 2016, Becker said Silver contacted him again and gave him the name of the former city employee.

On Oct. 13, 2016, Bentley found a Daily News article that documented the employee’s resignation 10 months before the Reiss divorce was finalized.

Bentley spoke with the former employee by phone on Oct 19, 2016. According to the police report, when asked if Mark ever told her he was getting a divorce and asked her to remove his wife from his insurance policy, the former employee said, “no.” She went on to say that even if Mark had asked her to remove his wife from coverage, she wouldn’t have had the authorization to do that since they were only separated at the time, according to the police report.

The former employee told Bentley she was a good employee who stayed on top of insurance issues and she resented being blamed for this situation. She said she felt that the city was using her as a “scapegoat.” She said that was one of the reasons she resigned from her position with the city.

Bentley said the former employee spoke of two other alleged incidents involving insurance policies for two former city employees. The former employee said Bosanic authorized coverage for those employees’ family members when they shouldn’t have had any. The former employee said when she brought her concerns to Bosanic’s attention, he told her he didn’t have time to deal with it and to just let the coverage continue.

Bosanic told The Daily News that the former employee’s allegations are “absolutely incorrect.”

“I believe she is mistaken or was not aware of, all of the facts in both cases,” Bosanic said. “When she brought it to my attention that there may be a problem with one of (the employee’s) children being on his insurance, I addressed it immediately with him, and I had that person immediately removed from his insurance.

“Regarding (the other employee), that is incorrect as well,” Bosanic continued. “He and his wife were never divorced … they were only separated. There is no wrongdoing there whatsoever and the facts will support that. There was no situation that would be similar to Mark’s (Reiss) situation.”

Senior staff writer Cory Smith contributed to this report.