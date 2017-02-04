JUST IN: Spencer Township home a total loss, pets perish in fire

SPENCER TOWNSHIP — Dennis Thomsen was on his way home with a truck full of hay, his mind on feeding his horses, when he saw black smoke billowing into the sky from a distance.

As Thomsen got closer to the source of the smoke, he realized it had to be coming from a house fire. Without hesitation, he moved to the shoulder of the road, pulled out his cell phone and dialed 911.

“I knew what it was. I’ve seen houses start before,” he said. “By the time I got off the phone with 911, (flames) were already through the roof.”

The residence is home to Bert and Missy Hammer, but no one was home at the time of the fire, however, there were two dogs in the home who are believed to have perished. No one was injured on scene.

Thomsen came upon the fire at 14352 Chesley Avenue and reported it at approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday. Spencer Township Fire Department was dispatched to the scene shortly after the call came in. Firefighters battled the flames for more than two hours before finally bringing the blaze under control.

Spencer Township Fire Chief Alan Wright, who was in command at the scene, said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time but that he doesn’t suspect any suspicious activity. He said it was likely the fire started in the southeast corner of the structure and moved quickly, eventually engulfing the majority of the structure.

“It could have been a pellet stove or it could have been the heater or electrical,” Wright said.

Wright said the fire was difficult to knock down because of high wind speeds.

“It’s been a stubborn fire. We’d get it knocked down and the wind would pick up so (the fire) would pick back up,” he said.

Firefighters were forced to remain outside and fight the fire defensively as the structure was fully involved when they arrived on the scene. In addition to damage to the house and attached garage, a nearby camper was also aflame.

Other fire departments responding to the scene included Montcalm Township Fire Department, Greenville Department of Public Safety, Oakfield Township Fire Department and Maple Valley Township Fire Department.

Also on scene was Rockford Ambulance and the Kent County Road Commission, who salted the road and driveway leading up to the house.