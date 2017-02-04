OUR VIEW: That’s no way to say goodbye to Belding-Greenville football

Belding-Greenville football games are a way of life around here.

The rivalry is legendary, one of the oldest in the state of Michigan, and spans more than a century.

The two teams have played each other since at least 1896 and they’ve been facing off consecutively since 1925. Last year was their 99th game and this autumn was to be their 100th matchup. It’s part of the identity of Belding and Greenville, part of the story of the two communities.

That story has come to an abrupt end, for now.

Belding Area Schools Superintendent Brent Noskey made the decision this week not to renew the teams’ two-year contract, citing Greenville, a Division 2 school, having twice as many students enrolled as Belding, a Division 5 school. Greenville also has a freshman football program, while Belding does not. And last year’s game was a factor — Greenville defeated Belding 49-6 on a running clock.

Noskey said the contract end is a two-year hiatus and will be re-evaluated in two years’ time.

Noskey, who has been Belding’s superintendent since last July, has received accolades and respect — and rightfully so — for how he’s handled the Belding Redskin mascot issue. He masterfully oversaw community discussions comprised of people of all ages, helped bring in Native American speakers to educate the community, helped the school board work toward the decision of whether to eliminate the Redskin name, provided an online survey where people could vote for new names and just earlier this week announced the top 10 names for people to vote on.

That’s why the decision to have Belding stop playing Greenville felt like such a tone deaf punch in the gut.

A few gestures would have gone a long way to making both towns feel included on this decision, such as a community meeting, a newspaper column explaining thoughts and concerns about the football matchup, or some surveys seeking feedback, much like the Belding mascot issue.

This year was to be the 100th game between Belding and Greenville. Had we known the end was coming — or even being considered – we could have talked about it, we could have written about it, we could have all joined together for a celebratory farewell game to give the historic rivalry the honor and respect due.

Instead it’s just over — for now — with no fanfare, no community public comment, no chance to say goodbye.

Our View represents the majority opinion of The Daily News editorial board.

