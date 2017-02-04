PERSONALLY SPEAKING: Faith-based couple opens new tattoo studio in Greenville

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to be a tattoo artist.

Ever since I was a kid, I loved to doodle and draw, but I could never get myself past the threshold of actually taking a needle and permanently staining someone’s skin.

Thankfully, there are artists like Tasha Greggs-Rogers who pushed through that nervousness and established themselves tattoo artists.

Last week, she and her husband, Drew Rogers, opened their own tattoo studio business at 5976 S. Greenville Road in Greenville, and since the doors opened, the couple has been busy.

“We’re booked through May,” said Drew, 27, an Alma native who is the business’ marketer, scheduler and main conversationalist with clients. “A lot of people might say that’s too long of a wait, but trust me, it’s worth the wait. Her schedule speaks for itself.”

The couple believes people who get tattoos from them are a walking business card, so they won’t let their clients leave until both their clients and themselves are happy with the results.

“We’re not about the money,” Drew said. “You can tell with some tattoo artists it’s about the money. But we want a good reaction from our clients. We don’t want them walking out there with a tattoo that they weren’t really happy with, especially if we’re not happy with it.”

Tasha, 26, originally from Stanton, is kind and soft-spoken and is fine with her husband doing most of the talking while she works on tattoos.

And her artwork speaks volumes.

“I like to concentrate on the tattoo so I don’t really talk too much while I’m working,” she laughs.

As a perfect yin and yang combo, Drew, who does some tattooing himself, loves to strike up conversations with clients, calling their work “tattooing by association.”

“I love talking to people. I like to build relationships with them,” Drew said. “It creates a really good relationship between us and the customers.”

I, so far, have one tattoo, which the artist I had wasn’t as outgoing as I would’ve liked him to be. With Drew and Tasha, I felt comfortable enough to already set a consultation for my next tattoo, which will be a tribute to my grandmother and grandfather.

When I think of a tattoo studio, I have this stereotypical thought that I’ll be walking into a graffiti-bonanza of artwork on the walls, goth music blasting and two tattoo artists giving me a stare-down like I was the next beef to be chopped up on the table.

Not so with Pure Ink Studio. Quite the opposite actually (shame on me!).

The studio was clean, had a minimalist style to it and a cool rock song was playing but it was low enough for a normal conversation to be had, and my hosts were as warm and delightful as the coffee I had in my hand.

Both Tasha and Drew say the business is faith-based, too. Dedicated members of the Calvary Baptist Church in Greenville, the couple are proving even the world of the hardcore tattoo industry can be a place for anyone.

“Our mission is to reach out to everyone,” Drew said. “In fact, we have a lot of older, middle-aged clients. Tattoos are really changing in our society today.”

In fact, a local pastor, Ben Crouse of Trinity Church in Stanton, not only blessed the business when it opened, he also got a tattoo.

And I have to agree with Drew. The thought of getting tattoos is more mainstream nowadays. Take my aunt for instance. I never thought she’d even get one tattoo, let alone two or three. And now she already has more ink than me. How’s that for cool?

Tasha said she is able to provide pretty much any artwork a client asks, but she most enjoys those of realism. Personally, I think she nails animal artwork to a T.

Much of this passion for animals comes from Tasha’s family, who, at one time, raised as many as 25 horses on their family farm.

Today, there is only four, but both Drew and Tasha help her family every day to tend to them.

Clients will even see a few drawings of horses on the wall at the studio.

With the studio now refurbished, with a new sink and new flooring, Tasha and Drew are looking forward to building on their clientele.

“Tasha is always drawing,” Drew said. “Some of our friends think we have all this time off since we are an appointment-only business, but we’re busy seven days a week.”

“I even draw in church,” Tasha laughed.

I had to laugh at this as well, as that is exactly what I did while in church.

I might not have become a tattoo artist, but having the chance to get to know Tasha and Drew and see their new business, I definitely got a little taste of what it’d be like, and I have to say this is no typical tattoo studio.

It’s an even better one than I imagined.

Appointments at Pure Ink Studio can be made via the business’ Facebook page or by calling (989) 285-2027.