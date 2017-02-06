Funeral Notices for Feb. 6, 2017

Today

Kurt Frederic Jones, 81

ALMA — Kurt Frederic Jones, 81, of Alma, Mich. died Friday. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the New Life United Methodist Church in Six Lakes with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Six Lakes. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Richard J. Koloski, 82

ELK RAPIDS — Richard J. Koloski, 82, died Thursday. A funeral service is planned for noon on Wednesday with visitation 1 hour prior at Covell Funeral Home in Elk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Covell Funeral Home of Elk Rapids.

Barbara Jean Spiece, 85

CARSON CITY — Barbara Jean Spiece, age 85, of Carson City died Saturday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First Congregational Church of Carson City. Interment will follow at Carson City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.