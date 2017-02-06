IN BRIEF: Greenville police chief headed to trial for health care fraud

STANTON — An anonymous tip to a health insurance company, recorded conversations between the Greenville city manager and the Greenville police chief and the reluctant testimony of an ex-boyfriend were revealed during an intriguing court hearing today.

A health care fraud case against Greenville Department of Public Safety Director Mark Reiss was bound over for trial today by 64B District Court Judge Donald Hemingsen.

Marl Reiss was hired as Greenville’s safety director in 2013. Mark and Christine Reiss divorced in August 2014. The ex-spouses are both charged with health care fraud — a possible four-year felony — amid allegations that Christine illegally remained on Mark’s health insurance plan with Mark’s knowledge. They have both pleaded not guilty.

Reiss, 50, of Greenville sat quietly throughout the more than two-hour hearing, rarely moving or reacting, his arms crossed.

Multiple witnesses were called to testify during today’s hearing, including Blue Cross Blue Shield investigator Bill Byrnes, Greenville City Manager George Bosanic, Greenville Finance Director Brenda Howell, former Greenville clerk Deborah LeFever, Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Denise Bentley and Tad Harz, who briefly dated Christine Reiss.

