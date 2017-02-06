IN BRIEF: Greenville police chief headed to trial for health care fraud

By Elisabeth Waldon • Last Updated 5:20 pm on Monday, February 06, 2017

Kent County Special Assistant Prosecutor Dan Helmer, left, presents a copy of the city of Greenville’s handbook on policies and procedures to attorney Curt Benson, center, during a preliminary examination for a felony healthcare fraud charge against Greenville Department of Public Safety Director Mark Reiss, right. — Daily News/Cory Smith

STANTON — An anonymous tip to a health insurance company, recorded conversations between the Greenville city manager and the Greenville police chief and the reluctant testimony of an ex-boyfriend were revealed during an intriguing court hearing today.

A health care fraud case against Greenville Department of Public Safety Director Mark Reiss was bound over for trial today by 64B District Court Judge Donald Hemingsen.

Greenville City Manager George Basanic, far right, listens to an audio recording of a conversation between Bosanic and Greenville Department of Public Safety Director Mark Reiss, alongside Reiss’ attorney Curt Benson, at left, Judge Donald Hemingsen, in center, and Kent County Special Assistant Prosecutor Dan Helmer.— Daily News/Cory Smith

Marl Reiss was hired as Greenville’s safety director in 2013. Mark and Christine Reiss divorced in August 2014. The ex-spouses are both charged with health care fraud — a possible four-year felony — amid allegations that Christine illegally remained on Mark’s health insurance plan with Mark’s knowledge. They have both pleaded not guilty.

Reiss, 50, of Greenville sat quietly throughout the more than two-hour hearing, rarely moving or reacting, his arms crossed.

Multiple witnesses were called to testify during today’s hearing, including Blue Cross Blue Shield investigator Bill Byrnes, Greenville City Manager George Bosanic, Greenville Finance Director Brenda Howell, former Greenville clerk Deborah LeFever, Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Denise Bentley and Tad Harz, who briefly dated Christine Reiss.

See Tuesday’s Daily News for the complete story.

About the Author

Elisabeth Waldon

Elisabeth Waldon is news editor of The Daily News, where she began as an intern in 2001. Her beat includes courts/cops/crime and Montcalm County government. She is also editor of The Carson City Gazette. She loves investigative reporting, telling small-town stories, taking road trips, frequenting music halls, experimenting with photography and being a wife and mother in the "Panhandle" of Montcalm County.

Elisabeth Waldon has written 1340 articles.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)