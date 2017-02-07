GREENVILLE — Blake Whitcomb loves the outdoors. With the college he will be attending, that love will certainly grow.

The Greenville senior football player will be playing football in the Upper Peninsula with the Wildcats of Northern Michigan University next year.

Whitcomb, 17, recently signed a letter of intent to play for first-year head coach Kyle Nystrom, who led the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament seminfinals this past season, which was only the second time in program history.

“Coach Nystrom is a good head coach. He has been turning that program around,” Whitcomb said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”

At 6-foot-2-inches tall and 300 pounds, the versatile Whitcomb played multiple positions for Greenville, seeing snaps as a center and guard on the offensive line and also as a defensive lineman.

“He’s been a three-year player and two-way starter for us, and he’s had a solid senior year for us,” said Greenville first-year coach Eddie Ostipow. “He’s gotten a lot of interest from recruiters, especially from the GLIAC (Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference). He has a really high ceiling.”

Whitcomb whittled down his considerations to Northern and Ferris State, which runs the offensive scheme as Greenville, according to Whitcomb.

Whitcomb made his decision to go to Northern after a visit to Marquette two weeks ago. It was his first visit to the area.

“It made me feel at home,” said Whitcomb, who said he enjoys fishing a lot. “It’s gorgeous up there and I’m a laid-back kind of guy and the town really feels laid back, too. I really like the vibe and the school is amazing.”

Whitcomb is undecided on a major at the moment and said another thing he liked about Northern is it offers a wide range of programs to major in.

Whitcomb credits Ostipow for getting him prepared to play football at the next level.

“I learned a lot this year. With the new head coach, I got more serious with conditioning and work ethic,” Whitcomb said. “It was a whole new vibe. Our schemes and techniques were more modern. It got me ready for the next level.”

Ostipow, who has now seen five of his seniors commit to play football at the college level, said he is excited to see Whitcomb develop into a college football player.

“He was our leader on our offensive line. He’s so athletic that we were able to pull him on the (defensive) edge,” Ostipow said. “He’s versatile enough that he probably might play on the defensive side just as much as the offensive side (at Northern). My only regret with him is that I wish we had him one more year.”