Belding Adult Education to host job fair Thursday

BELDING — It only takes seven seconds to make a first impression and the Belding Adult Education program is giving community members a chance to make a positive first impression on area employers.

More than 20 are employers, including Candlestone Golf & Resort, Spectrum Health, Granco Clark, Stafford Communications Group and the State of Michigan Department of Corrections, will set up booths at the Orchard Hills Building at 1975 Orchard St. in Belding for a job fair.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. It was put together in a partnership between West Michigan Works and the Belding Adult Education program.

Ann VanDusen, the director for the adult education program, said she hopes to see many members of the community at the event. People who are hoping to network, create contacts and perhaps meet a prospective employer should plan to bring copies of their resumes.

VanDusen also suggested prospective employees should dress as if they were going to a job interview in order to maximize a positive first impression.

“Ours is a casual society and I think people sometimes forget that first impression piece,” she said. “With an employer, you walk in and (the employer) has to pick between people not knowing them … that first impression is so important.”

VanDusen said the adult education program has been in Belding for a more than 20 years and she hopes that will continue in the future. She said she believes the program provides education and skill training for adults to enable them to move forward and succeed in their lives.

Some of the classes offered in the adult education program coincide with classes at Montcalm Community College (MCC) which is something VanDusen is particularly proud of in the program.

Julie Eddington Marion, a business solutions representative from West Michigan Works, said employers today are “challenged with finding talent to meet their business needs” and she hopes the fair will connect employers with many potential employees.

“Employers attending will be recruiting for hundreds of positions in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, hospitality and construction from entry-level to specialized/skilled trades,” Marion said.

According to Marion, plans are underway for similar events in the Greenville and Ionia areas as well. She said those events will include high school students as well.

VanDusen said the job fair is something she’s excited about now more than in the past because the job market is more open now than it has been in recent years. She also said she was motivated to plan the event because students in the adult education program can use the skills they have learned in their classes to secure a job whether it’s an additional job or something new.

“The skills you learn attending school are skills that can transfer over into the job world,” she said. “Like showing up on time and being reliable … those kinds of things which employers say are a problem with employees.”

The adult education program not only offers students the chance to build on real world skills but it can help students who want to move on to college courses take prerequisites free of charge as classes in the adult education program are offered for free.

Other opportunities available in the adult education program are the chances to get help in taking the general education development test (GED) and to learn English as a second language.