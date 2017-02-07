Funeral Notices for Feb. 7, 2017

Today

Luanne Lyne Crankshaw — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Kurt Frederic Jones — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes.

Richard J. Koloski — Noon, Covell Funeral Home, Elk Rapids.

Wednesday

Barbara Jean Spiece — 11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Carson City.

Thursday

Warren Franklyn Kent Jr. — Noon, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Saturday

Christopher D. Halstead — 2 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Ronald James Stevens — 2 p.m., St. John the Baptist Hall, Hubbardston. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Christopher D. Halstead, 54

GREENVILLE — Christopher D. Halstead, 54, of Greenville, died Feb. 4. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville,www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.

Warren Franklyn Kent Jr.

GREENVILLE — Warren Franklyn Kent Jr., died Monday. Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the funeral service Thursday. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Ronald James Stevens, 80

CARSON CITY — Ronald James Stevens, 80, of Stanton, formerly of Hubbardston, died Feb. 4. A memorial service with full military honors will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Decker Farm, Hubbardston. Interment will be held at a later date in Spencer Cemetery, Crystal. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.