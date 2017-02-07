Greenville police chief headed to trial for health care fraud

STANTON — An anonymous tip to a health insurance company, recorded conversations between the Greenville city manager and the Greenville police chief and the reluctant testimony of an ex-boyfriend were revealed during an intriguing court hearing Monday.

A health care fraud case against Greenville Department of Public Safety Director Mark Reiss was bound over for trial by 64B District Court Judge Donald Hemingsen.

Mark Reiss was hired as Greenville’s public safety director in 2013. Mark and Christine Reiss divorced in August 2014. The ex-spouses are both charged with health care fraud — a possible four-year felony — amid allegations that Christine illegally remained on Mark’s health insurance plan with Mark’s knowledge. They have both pleaded not guilty.

Reiss, 50, of Greenville sat quietly throughout the more than two-hour hearing, rarely moving or reacting, his arms crossed. Curt Benson of Grand Rapids acted as the defense attorney while Kent County Prosecutor Dan Helmer was the special prosecutor for the case.

Christine Reiss is awaiting trial in Kent County’s 17th Circuit Court.

Multiple witnesses were called to testify at Monday’s prelim, including Greenville City Manager George Bosanic, Greenville Finance Director Brenda Howell, former Greenville clerk Deborah LeFever, Tad Harz, who briefly dated Christine Reiss, and Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Denise Bentley, who was contacted after Blue Cross Blue Shield “received an anonymous tip regarding health care fraud.”

Recorded conversations

Bosanic testified it is a city employee’s responsibility to notify the city in writing about divorce and insurance changes. Helmer asked whether Mark Reiss had ever provided written notice to the city about his divorce. Bosanic said not to his knowledge.

Helmer then asked Bosanic whether Bosanic was aware Reiss had recorded a conversation between Bosanic and Reiss on Nov. 8, 2016 — election day — as well as another conversation on Dec. 15, 2016. Bosanic said he was not aware he had been recorded until Bentley, who investigated the case, informed him of the fact. Benson added he also was not aware of the audio recording, adding, “This is the first time I’m hearing this.”

Helmer used a laptop to play a short clip of the recording for Bosanic. The audio quality is fuzzy, but Bosanic and Reiss can be heard discussing the police investigation and LeFever. Bosanic identified the voices on the recording as belonging to himself and Reiss.

PHOTO GALLERY

“I didn’t mean to do anything wrong, George,” Reiss says on the recording.

“I know that,” Bosanic says on the recording. “It is what it is. There’s some legal liability, potentially on the part of the city and (audio of two names unclear) want to make sure we’re OK.”

“Apparently they talked to Deb,” Reiss says on the recording.

“Deb LeFever?” Bosanic asks on the recording.

“Yeah,” Reiss answers on the recording.

Helmer then stopped playing the recording and resumed questioning Bosanic, asking whether Bosanic was aware that attorney Tom Siver of Grand Rapids told police that LeFever was supposed to remove Christine Reiss’ name from Mark Reiss’ insurance policy.

“I don’t recall,” Bosanic answered.

Siver does ordinance enforcement prosecution for the city of Greenville, but when asked by Benson, Bosanic said he was not aware Siver had handled the Reiss divorce and also represented Mark and Christine Reiss during the police investigation last year.

The Greenville City Council unanimously voted to hire Siver as city prosecutor in December 2016. Siver had been the city’s interim prosecutor since August 2016. During interviews for the city prosecutor job, Mark Reiss assisted Bosanic in constructing questions to ask Siver and the other candidates.

During cross-examination, Benson noted city policy states a city employee or an employee’s family member must notify the city in writing of changes to insurance and COBRA (the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985, a federal law that requires employers to offer the option of continuing health care coverage to individuals who would otherwise lose their benefits due to termination of employment, reduction in hours or other events). Bosanic confirmed either an employee or a family member can act on this.

Former city employee

LeFever worked in the clerk’s office for the city of Greenville for 16 years before resigning in 2013 after city budget cuts reduced her job from full-time to part-time. She testified to briefly working at the same time as Reiss (he was hired in August 2013 and she resigned in November 2013).

According to the Michigan State Police report about the Reiss case, Bentley received an email from Kent County Special Prosecutor Chris Becker in October 2016 advising that Siver had called him to tell him Mark Reiss recalled telling LeFever about his divorce when it happened and that it was the city’s fault for not changing the insurance documents.

“Why would he tell police this?” Helmer asked LeFever while she was on the stand.

“I was only there for a couple months working with him,” she answered. “I have no idea why he would have said that.”

Finance director recollections

Howell, who works as the city’s finance director, testified that to her recollection, Mark Reiss never told her his divorce was finalized or asked that his insurance be changed.

According to the police report, Howell said she thought she had emailed Blue Cross Blue Shield after she received a Friend of the Court document from Mark Reiss asking to have Christine Reiss removed from Mark’s insurance, but Howell told police she did not have a copy of that email. However, in court on Monday, Howell did not seem to remember the details of her conversation with police.

“I don’t remember saying that,” she said. “I don’t recall.”

Benson asked whether Howell had seen a life insurance document that Reiss filled out for the city on May 14, 2014, on which Reiss checked his marital status box as “married,” but he wrote a note next to the box stating, “Filed for divorce Feb. 18, 2014.”

“The first time I saw that was in the newspaper (The Daily News),” Howell answered.

Howell recalled Mark Reiss bringing her a wellness plan receipt for dental work Christine Reiss had done shortly before the divorce was finalized. According to the police report, Howell said when Mark Reiss brought in the bill for reimbursement, he told Howell it “would be the last time Christine would be eligible to use his benefits because next year they would be divorced.”

Reluctant witness

Tad Harz of Grand Haven was subpoenaed by the prosecution to testify. Harz dated Christine Reiss from March to June 2015. Harz attended Christine Reiss’ preliminary hearing in Grand Rapids recently because he was “curious” about the case, and he ended up making small talk with Bentley in the court hallway after the hearing. That conversation revealed information that prompted the prosecution to subpoena Harz to testify Monday.

“Are you eager to be here?” Helmer asked.

“No,” Harz said.

“You’re only here because I’m making you be here, correct?” Helmer asked.

“Yes,” Harz said.

Harz testified he overheard two arguments between Mark and Christine Reiss in the spring of 2015 while Harz was dating Christine Reiss.

“I came to her house one time and they were arguing in the garage about money,” Harz said. “I got back into my car and left. I’m pretty sure that he (Mark) said she (Christine) wasn’t supposed to be using the health insurance.”

Harz overhead the second argument between the ex-spouses via speakerphone while Harz was with Christine.

“It was about money again and about how she wasn’t supposed to be using his insurance,” Harz said.

‘Changing stories’

In his closing statement, Helmer argued Mark Reiss’ multiple inconsistencies with his stories.

“We’ve had a case of changing stories today, which is indicative, I think, that the defendant knew what he was doing was wrong,” Helmer said. “Why all of these changing stories? Someone’s using a lot of insurance when they shouldn’t be and the defendant clearly knew it.”

Benson argued the prosecution hadn’t met the requirements of proving Mark Reiss knowingly concealed the fact that his ex-wife remained on his insurance.

“There’s no evidence that Mr. Reiss concealed or failed to disclose the event,” Benson said. “Quite the contrary. (Howell said), ‘I think I sent a notice to Blue Cross Blue Shield.’ Why would she send that? Because she knew that he was divorced and she knew that coverage might affect Christine. He (Mark) did not conceal. He did not fail to disclose. Once he gives notice, he has every right to expect that the administrator of the plan, which is the city of Greenville, will act. The city of Greenville failed in its essential duty and that’s not Mr. Reiss’ fault.”

After listening to arguments and then deliberating briefly in his office, Hemingsen ruled there was probable cause and bound Reiss over for trial in 8th Judicial Circuit Court. Hemingsen said the defense’s lack of concealment argument was well-taken, but he was more concerned with the “failure to disclose” portion of the law.

“I do believe there is probable cause that he failed to disclose, which I really think is the crux of this case,” Hemingsen said. “There is no evidence from the Greenville clerk’s office that Mr. Reiss ever officially indicated to the city that his divorce was completed. No one from that office, nor did the city manager testify that they were able to recall any official notification. The defendant himself indicated to the state police detective that he never officially notified anybody about this change.”

Mark Reiss pre-emptively waived his arraignment in Circuit Court. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

The Daily News contacted Bosanic after the outcome of Monday’s court hearing.

“I’ll be discussing Mark’s status with our legal counsel in the morning (Tuesday),” Bosanic said. “I’ll be making a decision regarding his status pending the outcome of that conversation.”