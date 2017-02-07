IN BRIEF: Flo’s brownfield grant presented to Montcalm County Brownfield Authority

GREENVILLE— During Tuesday evening’s Greenville City Council meeting, City Manager George Bosanic provided an update regarding financial assistance for this community’s largest restaurant.

Following approval by the Greenville Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in January, Davide Uccello, co-owner of Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante & Sports Bar, presented a brownfield grant proposal during a meeting of the Montcalm County Brownfield Authority earlier Tuesday.

According to the proposal, the business would receive revenue collected from tax increment financing (TIF), located at 107 S. Lafayette St., split evenly with the DDA, for a period of 25 years, or until the cap of $140,000 is reached.

According to Bosanic, who is a member of the County Brownfield Authority, the presentation was well received and members will vote on the proposal during a special meeting to be held later this month.

“I think there’s an unusual amount of excitement and energy in our downtown,” Bosanic said. “It’s very good news, very positive news.”

If the grant proposal is approved by the county authority, it will then need to be approved by the City Council.

A brownfield grant is applicable in situations with properties in which the redevelopment or reuse of the property may be complicated by the presence or perception of contamination, which was the case in redeveloping two historic buildings to create Flo’s.