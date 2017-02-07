IN BRIEF: Otisco Township Board leaves wages unchanged

OTISCO TOWNSHIP — The wages for the Otisco Township Board have been approved.

During a regular meeting Tuesday night, the board approved wages for the supervisor, clerk, treasurer and trustees. They also approved wages for the deputy treasurer, deputy clerk, the zoning administrator, the assessor and official committee members.

The wages remain unchanged from last year. The supervisor will be paid $14,000 per fiscal year. The clerk and the treasurer will both be paid $16,000 per fiscal year. The trustees will each be paid $3500 per fiscal year.

Deputies for the clerk and treasurer will be paid $14 an hour with a cap of $4816 for the deputy treasurer and a cap of $2408 for the deputy clerk. The assessor will be paid $19,500 per fiscal year and the zoning administrator will be paid $16,800 per fiscal year.