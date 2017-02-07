Vestaburg holds off Carson City-Crystal in league make-up game

VESTABURG — One quarter turned a tight game into a big win Monday night.

That quarter was the third, as the Vestaburg Wolverines outscored the Carson City-Crystal Eagles 9-4 and it turned into a 51-42 win for the Wolverines.

The game was a make-up game from Jan. 12, which was postponed due to weather.

The game was tight throughout the first half, as the Wolverines (6-5 overall, 6-3 Mid-States Athletic Conference) led the Eagles (7-5 overall, 7-2 MSAC) 13-12 after one quarter and 23-22 at the half.

But the difference was that fateful third quarter.

“I feel like we kind of lost our attacking mentality for a quarter,” Schneider said. “You have to keep attacking and play a good four quarters if you want to beat a good team.”

“Our goal on the defense was to not let them get a shot and let the big guys beat us, their big shooters, (Kaleb) Barrett and (Garrett) Gage, and we didn’t want them to go to their strengths,” Vestaburg coach Todd Halcomb said of the Eagles. “We wanted to keep them away. We were also committed to defense.”

Vestaburg made only four field goals in the fourth quarter, but they made 11 of their 13 free throws while the Eagles only had two.

“The game comes down to the little things and Vestaburg did the little things and we didn’t,” Schneider said. “We wanted to attack the rim and attack, attack, attack. When we do that, we usually play pretty well. When we’re not, not as much.”

The Wolverines had only five players score, led by Seth Stratton and Chris Keeler with 16 points each. Noah Johnston added 10 more as those three combined for 42 of the 51 Vestaburg points.

“It wasn’t what they were doing,” Halcomb said of the Eagles. “It’s what we weren’t doing. We weren’t following our game plan. We were going out and doing our own thing. That’s been our problem all year. We have one guy going out and doing two guys’ jobs instead of one thing of his own. When we stay and do our jobs, we’re pretty tough.”

Gage led all Eagles with 16 points. Barrett was held to just eight and was the next-leading scorer.

“We came in at halftime and talked about the eight specific things we wanted to do to them to win,” Halcomb said. “We reviewed those and we went over three things that I’m not going to tell you because we still have to play them in (eight) days. I love playing Cory (Schneider) and his team, but I’m not excited to play them at their place because they’re a really good ball club.”

Vestaburg plays again at Farwell Wednesday while the Eagles are at Pewamo-Westphalia that same day.