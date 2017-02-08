Chemical Bank sponsors food truck in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW — Every two months, the Lakeview Ministerial Association hosts a food truck from West Michigan Food Bank as part of its food pantry.

The food truck, which comes from the West Michigan Food Bank in Grand Rapids gets a bargain on the 5,000 pounds of food it delivers up to Lakeview, but the $545 charge is by no means cheap.

“You can see it’s a real bargain for that much food for that amount of dollars,” said Ted Johnson, retired pastor and Lakeview Ministerial Association treasurer. “There are corporations and companies in Grand Rapids that give food to West Michigan Food Bank. Then, they bring a truck up here and we supply the people in our area.”

The Lakeview Ministerial Association was looking for an organization to sponsor February’s food truck. According to Johnson, Rev. Steve Voelker of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church checked with several organizations — Chemical Bank of Lakeview being one of them.

“We were approached by the Lakeview Ministerial Association to participate. I don’t think we’ve done it in the past, at least not since I’ve been here,” said Mark Kuzma, banking center manager at Chemical Bank in Lakeview. “I thought this would be a good opportunity to give back to the community of Lakeview since that’s where it’s being distributed.”

Johnson said the food truck used to be a monthly event, but now it’s every other months because of other food trucks that have started operating in the area. On average, they hand out food to around 100 families in the area.

Every other month, on third Thursdays, the food truck makes it way from Grand Rapids to Lakeview so the ministerial association can serve residents in need.

“I’ve had people come up and say we see some pretty nice cars in that line, but what they don’t realize is those nice cars are bringing in people who do not have a way to get the food,” Johnson said.

At 4 p.m. Feb. 23, the food truck will be at St. Francis de Sales, 829 Richardson Ave., Lakeview.

Anyone wishing to find out more information about the food truck can contact Deacon Rev. Rick Dubridge at (231) 823-2508 or mrdubridge@hotmail.com.