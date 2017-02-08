Construction continues at new First Baptist Fellowship Center

BLOOMER TOWNSHIP — Eighteen years ago, members of the congregation at First Baptist Church in Carson City set forth a mission to build a new, bigger place of worship.

As commuters now pass enter and exit the city from the west, they can see that the dream that was established nearly two decades ago is now coming to fruition.

The first phase of a three-phase project is well underway, with the exterior of the new structure having taken shape, as church members continue to work to create the new First Baptist Fellowship Center.

Located just outside the city limits near the corner of M-57 and Blackmer Road, Pastor Jim Barrett, who has been with the church for 20 years, said the new building, which sits on 70 acres of property owned by the church, will offer a gymnasium, kitchen and large fellowship room for banquets.

It’s the first phase of the construction project, which he expects to be completed this summer. The following two phases will eventually see the addition of classrooms and offices for Fellowship Baptist Academy, with the final phase bringing a new worship center.

“Because we have two church services, we didn’t have a place where the whole congregation can meet together at the same time, and we didn’t have an adequate gym for the school,” Barrett said.

Barrett said the current church at 8070 Bloomer St. doesn’t offer enough space for the size of the congregation and doesn’t have facilities up to the standards of what the church would like for the Academy.

“We will now house a high school-sized basketball court for the athletic side of things,” he said. “With a softball field and soccer field also on the property, we really hope to become more engaged in the community, to have a bigger impact.

Barrett said when phase one is completed this summer, the church will occasionally have combined services on Sundays at the new facility, but until phase three is eventually completed, the church will continue to have regular services at the Bloomer Street location.

“Right now, it’s basically the gym and then there’s a big kitchen and a big fellowship room,” he said. “We hope to hold banquets there, up to 150 people. From wedding receptions to big, combined church meals, we’ll be able to have everybody under one roof from time to time.”

Barrett said a large portion of the construction is being done by church members, which has only fueled the passion for the project.

“I think people have seen the sign ‘future site of the church’ out there for a long time … we need to take that down because the future is now,” Barrett said. “ The Lord gave us good weather to get a lot done this fall, and in the next few weeks, things are really going to roll on the inside.”

Members of the community have taken notice of the new construction, as Carson City-Crystal Area Schools Board of Education President Ben Adkins recently thanked church members, such as School Board Trustee Gregg McAlvey, for their contributions.

“It looks like you guys are putting a ton of work into this, so thank you,” Adkins said.