Cossou’s 22 points leads Greenville to 43-40 win over Cedar Springs

GREENVILLE — Midway through the third quarter, during a timeout, Mark Haist shouted a reminder to his team that even got the home crowd going during a conference game Tuesday.

“Have some heart and finish this game!” the Greenville coach exclaimed to his team, which seemed to energize the Yellow Jackets in its 43-40 win over Cedar Springs.

“I don’t know why, but we come out in the third quarter flat. I tried to fire them up in the locker room and it didn’t carry over, so I just gave them one more rally,” Haist said after the game. “It’s a matter of an effort thing, and we’re trying to get these guys to realize that every play, first quarter, third quarter, if the effort is made, in the end, everything is going to work out OK, but you can’t let your guard down ever. That’s what that was, a reminder to those guys that, hey, it’s all about heart.”

The Yellow Jackets (6-7 overall, 3-5 Ottawa-Kent White Conference) came back from a 12-5 first-quarter deficit and took a 26-21 halftime lead, much due to Keegan Cossou’s shooting in the paint with 13 first-half points.

But Haist’s team relaxed in the third quarter to allow the Red Hawks (3-10 overall) to get back into the game, cutting Greenville’s lead from seven points to three before Haist called timeout.

After Haist’s energy-charged speech, with Greenville leading 30-27 in the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets were able to hold on to a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Down the stretch, however, the Yellow Jackets shot 5-for-13 at the free throw line (with Goetz going 3-for-9 in the waning minutes), missing a chance to ice the game.

But Haist saw more of a silver lining.

“Keegan Goetz made some huge plays for us all night long. He’ll go 10-for-10 in practice (at the free throw line),” Haist said. “It’s a matter of believing in himself. But we wouldn’t have been in this situation if it wasn’t for the plays he made earlier.”

The Red Hawks’ biggest offensive threat, Jameson Pavelka, who led Cedar Springs with nine points, took a last-ditch, game-tying 3-point attempt at the top of the key that rounded the rim but came out at the last second, securing Greenville’s win.

Cossou credited his guards for his success in the paint against Cedar Springs.

“Our inside post was working really well in that first half and I give it to my guards,” the senior center said. “They made some great passes to me tonight.”

Haist, who said he would like to use his big man more often, was happy to see the inside game be effective.

“The post-entry passing is like a lost art,” Haist said. “Our kids work on it, they work on the angles of it, and it was finally great to see it work tonight. These kids, I think they’re starting to do what we’re asking them to do. And they’re also starting to believe in themselves.”

Cossou agrees.

“This is a huge win for us,” he said. “It’s a huge confidence boost for the team.”

Cossou had five rebounds to go with his team-leading 22 points, while Brockton Kohler finished with eight points and six rebounds. Brady Platt had four points and eight rebounds for Greenville and Goetz finished with seven points and two assists.

For Cedar Springs, Thomas Hill finished with seven points, six rebounds and Dustin Shaw had nine points and three rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets will go on the road to face Forest Hills Northern on Friday. Greenville lost to Northern in the first match.