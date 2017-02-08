Funeral Notices for Feb. 8, 2017

Today

Ina Marie Padgett-Dingman — 11 a.m., Barden Funeral Home, Stanton.

Barbara Jean Spiece — 11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Carson City.

Thursday

Warren Franklyn Kent Jr. — Noon, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Lisa B. Stahlecker Kubiak — 3 p.m., Teen Center Warehouse, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Thomas Mitchell Billings Jr. — 11 a.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore.

Steven P. Christians — 2 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Christopher D. Halstead — 2 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Laurel L. Martin — 11 a.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

David Daniel Moyses III — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Ronald James Stevens — 2 p.m., St. John the Baptist Hall, Hubbardston. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Thomas Mitchell Billings Jr., 81

EDMORE — Thomas Mitchell Billings Jr., 81, died Sunday. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. at Brigham Funeral Chapel-Edmore. Burial to follow in Richland Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday morning. Arrangements entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Steven P. Christians, 59

BELDING — Steven P. Christians, 59, Grattan Township, Belding, died Monday. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published on Thursday, www.jffh.com.

Warren Franklyn Kent Jr.

GREENVILLE — Warren Franklyn Kent Jr., died Monday. Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the funeral service Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Lisa B. Stahlecker Kubiak, 56

BELDING — Lisa B. Stahlecker Kubiak, 56, of Belding, died Monday. A celebration of her life will be 3 p.m. Thursday at the Teen Center Warehouse, Belding. Visitation with the family will be one hour before the service. Casual dress is requested for the service. Funeral care and cremation services were entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.

Laurel L. Martin, 96

GREENVILLE — Laurel L. Martin, 96, of Greenville, formerly of Iowa, died Feb. 4. The funeral liturgy will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville. Members of the family will meet with friends and relatives from 10 a.m. until the liturgy. Burial will be held in Iowa. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.

Ina Marie Padgett-Dingman, 93

STANTON — Ina Marie Padgett-Dingman, 93, of Sheridan, died Monday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. today at Barden Funeral Home in Stanton. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Barden Funeral Home, Stanton, www.bardenfuneralhome.com.

Ronald James Stevens, 80

CARSON CITY — Ronald James Stevens, 80, of Stanton, formerly of Hubbardston, died Feb. 4. A memorial service with full military honors will be 2 p.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Hall, Hubbardston. Interment will be held at a later date in Spencer Cemetery, Crystal. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.