Greenville school board approves bond proposal for May ballot

GREENVILLE — It’s official … a bond proposal will appear on the ballot for Greenville-area voters May 2.

The bond proposal is from Greenville Public Schools and, if approved by voters, will increase the tax levy of property taxes from 6 mils to 7.4 mils. With the funds from the bond, the district will make improvements to facilities, technology, playground equipment and other things.

During a special meeting Monday evening, the board of education unanimously approved putting the bond proposal to a vote before the people. The decision comes a month after the district submitted a bond application to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

School Board Trustee Ron Billmeier said he supports the millage increase. He said for the cost of a Starbucks coffee a few times per month, the average taxpayer could contribute to the bond.

“We didn’t do this in a vacuum or for nothing,” he said. “There’s all this purpose that we have. Yeah, it’s going to cost some money. Nothing is cheap these days. How do you put a price on the next 20 years of kids who go through Greenville schools?”

Trustee Kire Wierda said she agrees people will have to help pay, but “think of the benefits,” she said.

“I’m impressed that it will touch every student in the Greenville Public Schools system,” she said.

Board Vice President Janet Ralph said the bond will go toward paying for things “we need to provide the education our students need today.”

Board President Norice Rasmussen said the district is “setting itself up for the future by investing in labs, vocational technology” and other things important in the makeup of today’s education.

“Employers want collaboration, creativity and teamwork,” she said. “We’re looking forward to providing those opportunities.”

If approved by voters, the 1.4 mill increase equates to $1.40 per $1,000 of taxable value in a home. According to Director of Finance John Gilchrist, the average taxable value for homes in Greenville and surrounding areas is just under $50,000. A home with a taxable value of $50,000 would see a $70 increase in property taxes if the millage increase passes.

The bond, if approved, would yield $50 million over the next 20 years. Any technology purchased with funds from the bond would be paid back in the first five of those years to accommodate for the eventual obsolescence of said technology.