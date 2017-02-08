‘Guts and effort’ help Lakeview beat Newaygo 69-66

LAKEVIEW — It was tough for Lakeview’s boys basketball team to prepare for its game against Newaygo on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats had sickness running through the team to the point where only four players practiced Monday.

Others were still feeling the effects, but Lakeview pulled out a 69-66 win over Newaygo.

“To pull it out is a tribute to my kids,” Lakeview coach Pete Wurm said. “We passed the ball pretty well, we held it a little too long sometimes to start the game, but once we got it moving we got some easy buckets.”

The game was tight throughout. The Wildcats (9-5 overall) and the Lions (7-7 overall) never seemed to get more than a few baskets away from each other.

Lakeview led 17-15 after one quarter, 35-31 at halftime and 57-53 after three quarters.

“To come out with a win was guts and effort,” Wurm said. “I know they had to do it on defense. If we would have made some free throws I think we could have taken a deeper breath the last couple of minutes, but they couldn’t do it. They were dead. They had no energy left and yet they still played D, still played D, til the end. It was just guts and effort.”

The reason, according to Wurm, was simple sickness.

“My locker (room) is pretty much an infirmary right now,” he said. “Yesterday (Monday) in practice, which we really didn’t, we had four healthy kids. We had one there who was laying on the floor because he couldn’t do much, we had another in street clothes because he couldn’t do anything and then four other kids stayed home from school.”

Lakeview got a team-high 22 points from Zach Hamlin.

“We all hit shots but I hit them when I needed to,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin said he was more concerned about the other end of the floor.

“It’s not all about the points,” he said. “I played well on defense, which helped my confidence. I made a few layups and I assisted, too.”

Keola Kaaikala added 14 points and Caleb Cavendish added 12 more.

“The team did great,” Cavendish said. “Myself, I just focused on rebounds and boards, and for how much sickness we had, I wanted to give the team a good effort.”

Cameron Fisk led Newaygo with 28 points. Connor Swinehart added 12 and Matthew Moore put in 10 more.

Lakeview is off until Friday when they go to Kent City to face the Eagles in a Central State Activities Association Silver Division game.