IN BRIEF: Montcalm Township board approves fire department hires, truck repairs

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP — It was good news and bad news from the Montcalm Township Fire Department at Wednesday night’s meeting.

On a positive note, Fire Chief Clif Dickinson requested the township board approve hiring four men to join the fire department.

According to Dickinson, the four candidates all have firefighter training and have met the fire board. The township board unanimously approved to hire all four men.

With personnel approved, the conversation moved to fixing one of the department’s fire trucks.

The truck didn’t pass inspection during the last month and needs a rear main seal as well as well as new rear breaks.

The township board unanimously passed the approximately $1,800 repair costs.