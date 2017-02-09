Dollar General looks to open new store on M-91 and Stanton Road

PINE TOWNSHIP — The scenery on M-91 headed north from Greenville to Lakeview could see a change this spring.

A public hearing was held Monday night to discuss rezoning the property on the southeast corner of M-91 and Stanton Road in Pine Township and a proposal for a special land use for a Dollar General store to be built.

According to Pine Township Zoning Administrator Steve Buchholz, Midwest V LLC — a real estate company based in Spring Lake — came to him looking for a place in Langston to build a Dollar General. Buchholz suggested a few different locations, but the properties either weren’t suitable for the future store or the current property owners weren’t willing to sell.

“The owners wanted to know if anything else was available,” Buchholz said. “They asked what about where my business (Superior Boat & Motor Service) is, and they mentioned the parcel adjacent to it.”

That property on the southeast corner of M-91 and Stanton Road is owned by Buchholz’s mother, and after Buchholz talked to her and his sister, they decided to let Dollar General build on that property.

With Buchholz being the township’s zoning administrator, he thought about a potential conflict of interest and took his concern to Township Supervisor Ed Hansen.

“I thought when the actual process starts to have Ed handle everything,” Buchholz said. “When I talked to Ed, he said, ‘You’re not going to make any decision, but just interpret the zoning ordinances.”

Since the Planning Commission has to vote on any zoning proposal, Buchholz said he won’t have a say in whether the store comes to Pine Township. Also, he said his family’s property only became the site for future development after Midwest V LLC looked at several other properties.

Buchholz feels like the store could be an asset to Pine Township and the Langston area, as does Planning Commission Chairman Kimo Kaaikala.

“It’s the first business to come in our area since I’ve been here,” Kaaikala said. “I think it’s going to be good.”

However, not everyone is excited about plans for a new store.

Donald Zwier, a township resident, was at first concerned that the property was owned by the zoning administrator’s family, but after Monday’s public hearing, he was concerned about traffic.

“After seeing the site plan, I don’t think the drive is in a very safe location. Where the property sits on M-91, it’s north of the curve. It’ll be hard to see people coming around that curve,” Zwier said.

Zwier also was concerned about runoff, but he learned there are plans to put in a retention pond.

Buchholz and Kaaikala emphasized the potential a new business could bring to Langston and township residents and businesses.

“Someone who lives down on Clifford Lake might drive over to Langston to pick up something they need from Dollar General. Then, they look down and realize their gas gauge is low so they buy gas in Langston instead of over by Clifford Lake,” Buchholz said. “I think it could be an asset to Langston.”

Kaaikala said the driveway, which Zwier is concerned about, was approved by Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). Kaaikala said if there are any accidents in the area, they will likely be due to human error.

“The speed limit goes from 50 then to 45. You can lower the speed limit to 5 mph, and people are still going to drive faster,” Kaaikala said. “Not paying attention is another factor … but taking all that into consideration, overall the benefits outweigh it.”

The Planning Commission approved rezoning the property 6-1 with William Drews voting “no.”

According to Kaaikala, Drews thought there was already zoned property in the commercial district of Langston that could house a Dollar General store.

The proposal for a special land use — which Kaaikala said is required for retail stores over 8,000 square feet — passed unanimously.

Before construction starts, the proposed Dollar General store will have one more hurdle to overcome: Reducing the number of parking spaces.

Township ordinance requires one parking space per every 200 square feet of usable storefront, which would put the required parking spaces at 37. The proposed site plan only has 30 parking spots, which the Zoning Board of Appeals will have to approve.

“I think more than likely the variance is going to be approved,” Kaaikala said.

The next step for the proposal is approval from the township board. That meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Pine Township Hall, 7900 W. Second St.

A Zoning Board of Appeals public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 27.