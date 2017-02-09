Funeral Notices for Feb. 9, 2017

Today

Warren Franklyn Kent Jr. — Noon, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Lisa B. Stahlecker Kubiak — 3 p.m., Teen Center Warehouse, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Thomas Mitchell Billings Jr. — 11 a.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore.

Steven P. Christians — 2 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Christopher D. Halstead — 2 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Laurel L. Martin — 11 a.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

David Daniel Moyses III — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Ronald James Stevens — 2 p.m., St. John the Baptist Hall, Hubbardston. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Sunday

Mary Ann Reer Hendricksen — 3 p.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

GREENVILLE — Mary Ann Reer Hendricksen, 66, of Greenville, died Tuesday. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, with visitation from 2 p.m. Sunday until the services. Burial will take place later. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.