Greenville gives $5,000 donation to Right Place

GREENVILLE — As members of Greenville City Council absorbed a presentation on local economic activity Tuesday evening, it didn’t take long to realize they had a unique audience.

Inspired by about a dozen Greenville High School students in attendance, city officials took an extra moment to focus on the potential that the individuals seated before them may someday offer the community.

Kathy Jo VanderLaan, Montcalm County’s business development coordinator with The Right Place, updated the council on the past two years of economic activity by the company. City Manager George Bosanic then reached out to the younger members of the audience.

“All of you guys out here … this is about enticing those who are about to graduate, to stay here, we want you to stay here,” he said.

Bosanic pointed specifically to one student in the audience, who he spotted nodding his head when the topic of robotics had been brought up by VanderLaan, and its potential going forward in manufacturing.

“Something there was interesting to him, and those are the kinds of things that we can (pursue) to keep our young people interested,” Bosanic said.

During every City Council meeting there is a representative of Tim O’Brien’s senior government class seated with the council, but this evening saw a majority of the room’s audience filled with students who earn extra credit for attending the meeting.

They were able to listen to VanderLaan’s presentation, which was followed by a unanimous vote from the council to again contribute $5,000 to the Montcalm Economic Alliance, to assist in paying for services from The Right Place.

VanderLaan referenced a community block grant that was used to remove the former Carnation building in Sheridan, the retaining of companies such as National Warehouse Logistics in Lakeview and the opening of Dicastal in Greenville as benefits that the county has received through The Right Place.

“Dicastal here in Greenville is certainly at the top of one of the investment projects that has been done in recent years by The Right Place,” VanderLaan said.

VanderLaan said the company will continue to focus on its goal of retention, expansion and attraction regarding manufacturing jobs win Montcalm County.

“We’ve been between 4 and 5 percent in unemployment, which means those who want a job generally have a job at this point,” she said. “But with the previous downturn in the economy, we lost a lot of skilled trade folks. The jobs that are available here, they aren’t just ‘soft-skilled’ jobs. People have to actually have a skill-set, whether it’s welding, CNC (computer numerical control) operations or robotics.”

VanderLaan said the K-12 school districts and Montcalm Community College have made recent strides to teach those skills and offer certifications to fill those jobs.

“We used to have a lot of people in this area that were employed by companies here, but when those companies downsized or left, they left,” Bosanic said. “Now the jobs are coming back to the area. We need to get the word out that Greenville has jobs available for people. That’s why it’s importance to build a sense of place, so that people are looking to come here, and know what we’re about.”

According to VanderLaan, entering the third year of the Alliance’s contract with The Right Place, the county’s return on investment is approximately $519 for each dollar spent.

Looking at the city’s annual investment of $5,000, City Councilman Larry Moss said he was supportive of the decision to continue working with The Right Place.

“Looking at what we should expect back from our $5,000 investment, if $2.5 million comes back to Montcalm County, our investment will certainly be worth it,” he said.