NPR health correspondent kicks off MCC lecture series

SIDNEY — Issues with viruses and disease in Latin America were the focus of a talk given at Montcalm Community College (MCC) on Tuesday.

Jason Beaubien, a global health and development correspondent for National Public Radio (NPR), spoke in a room full of students, staff and community members. He touched on the outbreak and spread of viruses such as Zika, disease transmission and the prevalence of diabetes in Latin America.

“It’s really an interesting time for that region of the world because there’s been a lot of social progress there,” he said. “There’s been a lot of economic growth. There’s been a lot of social growth over the last two generations, the last few decades. In many ways that have been very beneficial but it has left the region in a sort of unique position.”

Beaubien said Latin America is still dealing with a lot of diseases “still associated with poorer nations.” Some of the diseases he cited are diarrheal diseases, malaria and other diseases found in the poorest regions in Africa.

People in Latin America are also struggling with diseases associated with wealthier nations.

“People often refer to that as lifestyle diseases… diseases associated with obesity; we’re talking about heart disease, diabetes, cancer. Even car crash rates are on the rise,” he said. “What is fascinating about this moment is that their health system still has to deal with all of those other earlier diseases that were burdening the health system and now, in addition, have to deal with very complex health problems.”

According to Beaubien, diabetes is now the leading cause of death in Mexico, second only to the U.S. in terms of obesity rates amongst citizens.

Even though obesity rates are higher in the U.S., according to Beaubien, the percentage of adults with diabetes in Mexico is higher at 14 percent. In the U.S., the percentage of adults with diabetes is just over 9 percent.

“Mexico has quite rapidly become a country that’s dealing with health related issues that are directly related to this rapid social change that has occurred there,” he said.

Beaubien said what’s happening in Latin America is concerning not only for the citizens there but on a global scale as it could be an indication of what will happen in other nations as they grow and change.

“As people have more income, we expect to see a similar pattern of both old infectious disease being a problem at the same time you’re dealing with diabetes and heart disease that tend to afflict people in more wealthy nations,” he said.

Not only is diet a factor in the prevalence of diabetes in Latin America, but ancestry plays a role as well. Beaubien said people of Amerindian descent are genetically predisposed to having diabetes.

The social change playing a role in the rise of diabetes and other lifestyle related disease in Latin America is due to a growing economy, according to Beaubien. People are earning more money and they are moving out of rural areas to be closer to urban areas, which causes a decrease in activity levels for many people.

“Mexico also has had an incredible shift in the types of foods that are widely available,” he said.

Beaubien said some people point to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) as a reason for the rise in obesity because fast food products, soda and other unhealthy food and beverage options became more readily available.

“Big soda companies have set up distribution networks in Mexico that reach every corner of the country,” he said.

To combat this, Mexican lawmakers have instituted a soda tax of 5 cents per liter of soda. Since that law came into play, the country has decreased soda consumption as a whole and is no longer the leading per capita consumer of soda.

Another issue Beaubien touched on is the evolution of diseases and the easy spread of viruses due to the ease of access to international travel through airplanes. He referenced Zika, a virus that has been in Africa for decades but has recently become problematic in other areas of the world. Part of what is problematic about Zika is the fact that people infected with it are capable of spreading it elsewhere unknowingly.

Beaubien also mentioned of other diseases, such as yellow fever and malaria, which are making resurgences in some parts of the world with certain types of mosquitoes.

“The question is why does this happen? Why all of a sudden does a virus just take off and spread so rapidly across this hemisphere?” he said. “… this is really driven by airplanes. At this moment in time … we have the ability to move the viruses rapidly throughout the entire world.”

According to him, international travel has more than doubled just over the last 10 years so the risk of disease transmission has gone up dramatically. A major concern from that, he said, is the possibility of a mass outbreak of a virus and no means to control it.

“The ability of pathogens to spread to cause human health problems …potentially to kill us … is much faster than our scientific ability to respond to them,” he said. “We are seeing more and more outbreaks occur and our ability to respond to them, although it has increased to speed, operates in terms of years whereas these viruses can spread in days and weeks.”

Jose Rodriguez, a resident of Greenville and a student at MCC, said he got a lot out of Beaubien’s lecture.

“I was interested in the topic. I’ve never seen this kind of thing before,” he said. “I really liked the information. I didn’t know the stuff about Mexico.”

Rodriguez said his father is from Mexico and is diabetic. Hearing all the information about how diabetes is affecting people in Latin America inspired Rodriguez to plan a conversation with his father about his family and family history.

MCC President Bob Ferrentino said the lecture, which kicked off the Stanley and Blanche Ash Lectureship Series, is something he’s proud to be able to bring to MCC students.

“It’s another example of what we’re trying to accomplish in terms of bringing the world to Montcalm County,” he said. “I think it’s great we can bring some of those insights to our students and to our region.”