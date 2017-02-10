Funeral Notices for Feb. 10, 2017

Saturday

Thomas Mitchell Billings Jr. — 11 a.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore.

Steven P. Christians — 2 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Christopher D. Halstead — 2 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Joel Kenyon Knapp — Memorial visitation, 2 to 4 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Laurel L. Martin — 11 a.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Paisely Leia Massengill — 1 p.m., Crystal Congregational Church. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore)

David Daniel Moyses III — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Ronald James Stevens — 2 p.m., St. John the Baptist Hall, Hubbardston. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Sunday

Mary Ann Reer Hendricksen — 3 p.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Monday

W. Owen Wilson — 11 a.m, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Leonor Maria Calero-Muniz, 61

SAN ANTONIO — Leonor Maria Calero-Muniz, 61, died Sunday. A funeral is scheduled for Leonor today at Puenta & Sons Funeral home in San Antonio, Texas.

William K. Davis, 88

GREENVILLE — William K. Davis, 88, died Thursday. Funeral Mass arrangements are pending at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Joel Kenyon Knapp, 57

GREENVILLE — Joel Kenyon Knapp, 57, died Wednesday. A memorial visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Private inurnment will take place in the spring in Spencer Township Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Paisley Leia Massengill, 4 months

EDMORE — Baby Paisley Leia Massengill, 4 months, died Wednesday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m Saturday at the Crystal Congregational Church, Crystal. Private interment to follow in the Crystal Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with Brigham Funeral Chapel-Edmore, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

W. Owen Wilson, 91

GREENVILLE — W. Owen Wilson, 91, died Wednesday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hurst Funeral Home, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral. A full obituary notice will be published in Saturday’s edition of The Daily News. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.