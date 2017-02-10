Memorial playground proposed for Crystal Lake beach

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP — Larry Avery remembers his late brother, Lee Avery, fondly, as do so many community members in the Crystal area.

Coming up on the one-year anniversary of Lee’s untimely death — Lee and Emily Patin died when the ORV they were riding fell through the polar plunge hole in the ice at the conclusion of last year’s Crystal Lake Winter Festival — Larry Avery is hoping to honor the wishes of his brother.

Speaking to the Crystal Township Board on Wednesday evening, Larry brought forth a proposal to install a set of small playground equipment, featuring two slides for children 2 to 5 years old, to be placed at the Crystal Lake Public Beach.

“We’ve received $15,000 in donations,” Larry said. “This is something that my brother had always talked about because he liked to take the kids down to the lake.”

Larry said there would be times when children would want to split up, some playing in the lake, others desiring to play on equipment at nearby Crystal Township Park; however, Lee couldn’t keep an eye on everyone from one location.

“I think it would just be more family-oriented, they could come down and have cook-outs, picnics, and have a place for everybody to be together,” Larry said. “You can watch over the whole family instead of having to pack up and head to the park. I think it makes a lot of sense and would bring a lot more families into the community.”

The idea for playground equipment comes following a memorial that was built for Lee and Patin at the beach site last year. Due to its large size, the memorial has received both praise and criticism from township residents; however, Larry said the playground equipment would be placed in a way that wouldn’t be obtrusive to guests of the beach.

“It would be placed behind two trees that are already there, on the other side of the sidewalk where the memorial is now,” he said.

Township Clerk Patty Baker-Marek said she would like to review the township’s official recreation plan before reaching a decision.

“That was a huge, community-wide plan that was developed,” she said. “I don’t know how this would fit in with that.”

Larry said as long as the township board can reach a decision by its March meeting, he would be able to inform his contractors by a deadline of March 24. If that deadline is met, he said the installation work would be done for free.

Larry said he would be willing to negotiate on the official placement of the equipment, but he would still want it to be placed near the beach area, as that is the wish of Sheri Avery, the widow of Lee.

“It doesn’t matter if it goes there or if it goes closer to the walking trails … but Sheri would just like to see it down in that area, for the whole family to enjoy, instead of having to separate the family and having two different adults there to watch the kids,” Larry said.

Baker-Marek said the board will take up the issue again at March’s meeting.