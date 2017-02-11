Funeral Notices for Feb. 11, 2017

Today

Thomas Mitchell Billings Jr. — 11 a.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore.

Steven P. Christians — 2 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Christopher D. Halstead — 2 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Joel Kenyon Knapp — Memorial visitation, 2 to 4 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Laurel L. Martin — 11 a.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Paisely Leia Massengill — 1 p.m., Crystal Congregational Church. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore)

David Daniel Moyses III — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Ronald James Stevens — 2 p.m., St. John the Baptist Hall, Hubbardston. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Sunday

Mary Ann Reer Hendricksen — 3 p.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Monday

William K. Davis — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

W. Owen Wilson — 11 a.m, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

April 22

Mary Lucille “Lucy” Burns — 11 a.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church vestibule, Hubbardston. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Mary Lucille “Lucy” Burns, 97

CARSON CITY — Mary Lucille “Lucy” Burns, 97, died Thursday. A visitation will be one hour prior to funeral Mass at 11 a.m. April 22 in the vestibule of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hubbardston. Interment of her cremated remains will follow Mass in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Hubbardston. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

William K. Davis, 88

GREENVILLE — William K. Davis, 88, of Greenville, died Thursday. A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, and 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in the spring at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Kim E. Moffit, 48

GREENVILLE — Kim E. Moffit, 48, of Greenville, died Monday. No services will be held. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Mary Ann Stevens, 73

BELDING — Mary Ann Stevens, 73, of Belding, died Friday. Funeral arrangements are pending with Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.