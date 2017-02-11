Greenville pursuing rezoning of Coffren Street property

GREENVILLE — In following with this community’s master plan, city officials are hoping a potential rezoning of property can eventually bring two new residential homes to town.

During Thursday evening’s Greenville Planning Commission meeting, commissioners evaluated a proposal submitted on behalf of the city to rezone a plot of land that is bounded by Greenville West Drive, W. Coffren and Lincoln Streets.

The property is currently split into two zoning districts on either side of Coffren Street, C-2 (commercial) north of the street, and IND (industrial) south of the street.The proposal would be rezone the entire property to R-2 (residential), with the potential that it be split into two parcels.

According to the city’s 2012-2017 master plan, rezoning the property to residential has been on the city’s agenda. Commissioners inquired as to what the city plans to do with the property.

Being that the city is the official client of the proposal, and being that it is city-owned property, Bosanic said he could not speak at this time as to potential plans.

“At this point we have a plan, but you need to look at it from a land-use perspective, never mind the purpose and intent,” he said. “We have something that we would like to do with this, yes. If you could envision two homes being placed on these lots — single-family homes — that would be the outcome as a result.”

The situation raised confusion among commissioners, as Coffren Street is plotted on the city zoning map as continuing through to Greenville West Drive; however, in reality, the street dead-ends at Lincoln Street, just east of the former Electrolux site, now occupied by West Michigan Compounding.

“Coffren Street does not exist as a public street, but the right-of-way is still there, which happens to lay in the industrial zone,” Bosanic said. “There is enough land in terms of square footage to create two lots, and provide for two homes. That’s what we’re intending there as a result.”

This led to questions about potential road access to the parcels if they were to be rezoned, and whether that would mean access to Greenville West Drive.

“There will be no curb cuts off of Greenville West Drive,” Bosanic said. “Property access would be planned to come off of Lincoln and Coffren streets.

Bosanic said if the rezoning of the right-of-way creates complications with the square footage of the property, the city will conform and make the property one lot.

Commissioners voted unanimously to set a public hearing for March 9 regarding the rezoning request.

“I do think, two single family houses in Greenville, it’s an addition that is needed,” Commissioner Brian Greene said.

Brann’s Retail Center

Following last month’s decision by the Planning Commission to approve a “conditional site plan” for Brann’s Retail Center at 10990 W. Carson City Road in front of Walmart, a unanimous vote was made Thursday to approve the “findings of fact” in regards to the site plan.

The passing of the site plan was conditional upon the findings of fact, which Jan Johnson of Main Street Planning prepared. According to Johnson, the findings of fact included five items:

• An acceptance that canopy trees on the site will be of 2-inch caliper instead of the normally required 2.5-inch caliper.

• Calculations for parking must be clearly shown on the site plan in detail based upon gross floor area and usable floor area.

• The ground sign shall comply with city regulations and be revised to 48 square feet from 62 square feet, as the building’s address on the side of the building must be included in the total square footage.

• Three variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals will allow parking in the front-yard setback, a building setback of less than 50 feet and less than the required lot width of 100 feet at the shorter front lot line of a corner lot be approved.

• The owners must receive approval from the Michigan Department of Transportation for a driveway curb-cut on M-57 and from the Road Commission of Montcalm County for a driveway curb-cut on Satterlee Road.