Montcalm County records contradict election billing allegations

STANTON — A simmering dispute about Montcalm County election programming has come to a boil.

During the Jan. 23 Montcalm County Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Betty Kellenberger of Carson City stated that officials from local municipalities have been telling her this is the first year they’ve been billed by the county for election programming services. Montcalm County Clerk Kristen Millard, who was present at that meeting, adamantly disagreed with this claim, saying the county has billed municipalities for this service since 2006 at the request of the Board of Commissioners.

When asked by The Daily News to identify which local officials were saying their municipalities had never been billed for county election programming, Kellenberger declined to say.

The Daily News contacted officials throughout Kellenberger’s District 3 — which includes Bushnell and Bloomer townships, portions of Evergreen and Fairplain townships, Carson City and the village of Sheridan — to clarify the issue. The only officials in any of those municipalities to express any concerns about county election programming billing were Bloomer Township Supervisor Dan Ryan and Clerk Sarah Todd.

When asked by The Daily News why Ryan had concerns about county election programming billing, he replied with force by using pejoratives directed at Millard that The Daily News cannot print.

Ryan confirmed he has never met or spoken with Millard. He declined to elaborate on how he reached his opinion of her.

At the most recent Bloomer Township Board meeting on Jan. 16, the board unanimously voted to not pay a $1,157.42 bill from the county for election programming services for the March and November 2016 elections (even though the township recently paid an election programming bill from the county for the August 2016 election).

Ryan said the township board decided not to pay the county bill at the advice of Kellenberger, who was present at that meeting.

“We were told by Betty not to pay the bill and to wait until the next county commissioners meeting for the issue to be clarified,” Ryan told The Daily News. “I trust what Betty says.”

Todd told The Daily News the only record she could find of Bloomer Township paying the county for election programming services was in January 2013.

“We had not paid it in past years,” Todd said. “It appears the county was not consistent with the election billing and given the (county’s) budget problems of late was why the (township) board chose not to pay the March and November bills. I think people are upset with the county for wasting our money and trying to recoup wherever they can … just my opinion.”

When contacted again by The Daily News asking her whether she advised Bloomer Township officials not to pay a county bill, Kellenberger said she suggested the Bloomer Township Board hold off on paying the bill for a month until the issue was clarified.

Montcalm County billing records

To clarify claims made by Bloomer Township officials and Kellenberger, The Daily News used the Freedom Of Information Act to review election programming records at the Montcalm County Clerk’s Office. Those records tell a different story.

According to records, the county clerk’s office has billed local municipalities and schools for election programming services since 2006, with the exception of 2013 and 2014. The county clerk’s office failed to bill several municipalities and schools for a total of five elections those two years. Millard takes the blame for those oversights, but she says they occurred at multiple levels.

“We missed preparing the billings; the townships, cities, villages and schools that should have had money budgeted to pay the billings never contacted us to say they hadn’t received a bill; and then the checks and balances that were supposed to be in place between departments and the (former) controller’s office didn’t work either because I was never contacted to say that my revenues weren’t what they should be,” Millard said.

Starting in 2012, schools and villages became part of even-year elections, which increased their election costs in even years, but decreased their election costs in odd-numbered years.

The state of Michigan reimburses municipalities for presidential primary elections and any special elections the state calls for.

“The state writes a check to the townships, and they write a check to the county,” Millard explained. “It’s kind of a roundabout way of doing it, but that’s how it has to be done.”

The county clerk’s office has collected a total of $265,403.96 in election programming fees to date from local municipalities and schools. According to Millard, that’s 76 percent more in revenue than the county paid for election programming the past nine years, including the billing oversights in 2013 and 2014. Another $11,428.27 is currently outstanding with several municipalities for recently billed 2016 election programming services.

County records show the village of Pierson owes the county $387 for election programming services in 2006 and 2012, and the Montcalm County Commission on Aging owes $2,240 for election programming services for an election in 2014 which also included Montcalm County Central Dispatch, Alma Public Schools, Carson City-Crystal Area Schools and the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District. According to county records, Central Dispatch and the three school districts paid their part of the bill, but the clerk’s office does not have a receipt showing the Commission on Aging paid, despite the clerk’s office sending out two billing notices. Millard said the bill was finally turned over to then-controller-administrator Chris Hyzer.

Montcalm County Controller-Administrator Robert Clingenpeel — who succeeded Hyzer on the job — was the director of the Commission on Aging in 2014 and remains its director today. Clingenpeel told The Daily News he never received a bill from the clerk’s office for the election and it’s possible that the former controller-administrator handled the bill with a balance transfer.

Also according to county records, Montcalm County Transportation Authority still owes the county nearly $12,000 for a countywide public transportation millage system millage ballot proposal, which failed in 2011. The now-defunct transportation authority owes $5,924 to the clerk’s office for ballots and election programming, and another $5,707 to 19 local townships for election costs. County commissioners haven’t pursued payment of the debt.

Concerned about appearances

Commissioner Ron Retzloff of Evergreen Township pointed out during the Jan. 23 meeting — as he did last December — that he doesn’t like the appearance of the county profiting from charging election programming fees to local municipalities. However, commissioners themselves — including Retzloff — voted to set the election programming fees for local municipalities and to make the clerk’s office responsible for the workload, including the billing.

According to Montcalm County Board of Commissioners meeting minutes:

• On March 24, 2003, commissioners unanimously voted to endorse the ES&S M100 optical scan as the countywide voting method in Montcalm County.

“She (Millard) also informed the board that the county does have the option to purchase programming software from ES&S,” the minutes state. “Should the county choose to do that, the county clerk would be responsible for programming all machines within the county. While this would be a drastic increase in the workload for the clerk, the county could use this as a future revenue source.”

• On July 11, 2005, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Millard to serve as the grant manager for the county and to authorize her to sign the grant agreement between the Michigan Department of State and the county for the purpose of acquiring a new optical scan precinct count tabulator under the Help America Vote Act of 2002.

• On Dec. 5, 2005, commissioners unanimously approved adopting a fee schedule for election programming done by the county clerk and billed to local municipalities.

• On Sept. 24, 2007, commissioners unanimously approved and adopted that fiscal year’s budget resolution, including a $7,000 increase to Millard for election programming duties.

Commissioners approved increasing election programming fees to be billed to local municipalities effective Oct. 1, 2007, as follows: $20 for ballot styles, $20 for precincts, $16 for races, $15 for candidate responses, $10 for media burns, all for the M100 tabulator; and $20 for props/instructions, $15 for ballot styles, $15 for races, $10 for candidate responses and $10 for media burns, all for AutoMARK equipment that reads ballots to disabled voters.

In light of his comments about the appearance of the county profiting from charging election programming fees to local municipalities, The Daily News asked Retzloff whether he plans to make a motion that would lower or eliminate election programming fees to local municipalities, or to make a motion to pursue contracting with an outside vendor instead of with the clerk’s office for election programming, which Millard said would cost the county much more than the current arrangement.

“Yes, I plan to make that motion if the clerk continues to do the programming,” Retzloff said.

‘Stunned’ by ‘personal attack’

Millard said she is “stunned” that election programming billing has become such a contentious issue.

“I followed the board’s directive and performed an added service, over and above my responsibility, and then reasonably and fairly billed the local municipalities and schools without objection from anyone for 11 years,” Millard said. “Every bit of it was approved by the Board of Commissioners. They approved the software purchase, they appointed me the programmer, they set the rates and they approved my wage. This service generated significant and much-needed revenue for the county’s general fund and allowed our elections to be programmed by someone locally, who knows the dynamics of our county better than anyone else.

“This quite honestly feels like a personal attack because there has never been any issue raised with my performance, nor has there been any complaint about the revenue I have generated over the past 11 years,” she said.

A closer look at Montcalm County election programming

Montcalm County originally used a vendor to program county elections. In 2004, Michigan switched to optical scan voting. As a result, commissioners voted to purchase ES&S M100 Optical Scan software for $12,500, set programming fees to bill local municipalities and designated the Montcalm County Clerk’s Office to provide election programming and to bill local municipalities.

After the optical scan software was paid off in 2007, Clerk Kristen Millard requested a $7,000 annual wage increase for her work, noting that she generated $13,000 in revenue that year for programming. Commissioners approved the request and have approved it every year since. The $7,000 comes from the county’s programming fees billed out to local municipalities.

In December 2016, Millard requested commissioners once again approve the annual $7,000, but this time commissioners were conflicted and voted to table the matter pending a legal opinion. The county obtained two legal opinions, but commissioners were still conflicted. Millard argued that election programming is not a statutory duty for county clerks, but that she currently provides the service because commissioners appointed her to do so.

In January, commissioners voted 6-3 to seek a legal opinion from the Michigan Attorney General with the help of State Rep. Jim Lower, R-Cedar Lake, to clarify whether election programming is a statutory duty for county clerks. Commissioners Patrick Q. Carr of Lakeview, Betty Kellenberger of Carson City and Ron Retzloff of Evergreen Township voted against the motion. The issue remains unresolved at this time.