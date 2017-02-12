Tri County loses 64-39 to Chip Hills

HOWARD CITY — Tri County’s boys basketball team was close for a half of basketball Friday night.

Then the second half started and it was all downhill.

The Vikings were outscored 25-7 in the third quarter and lost 64-39 to the Chippewa Hills Warriors Friday night.

Tri County (0-14 overall, 0-10 CSAA-GOld) looked good for a half, noted coach Josh Delamater.

“We didn’t turn the ball over in the first quarter and in the second quarter we started turning the ball over,” Delamater said. “We turned the ball over way too much to get into a situation win.”

In that first half, the Vikings were down 16-11 after one quarter and 31-23 at halftime.

But that second-quarter score is deceiving because both teams were tied at 21 with 2:29 left in the frame and tied at 23 before there were two minutes left in the half.

Add the eight points that the Warriors (7-7 overall, 4-6) CSAA-Gold) scored in the last two minutes of the first half to the 25-3 run over the first 7:14 of the third quarter and a close game became a rout.

“We ended up with 28 turnovers and that’s not going to cut it,” Delamater said.

The third quarter especially was a bone of contention with Delamater.

“Same thing,” he said. “We talk about when you turn the ball over you take away your chance to score and you give them (opponents) an extra opportunity to score. When you look at that, it’s because we didn’t shoot because we turned the ball over and they (Chippewa Hills) were getting extra chances and they were getting their steals there at the top of their trap, getting wide open looks at the basket, layup after layup after layup.”

Chippewa Hills was led by Seth MacKenzie, who canned 22 points.

Tri County got 14 points from Adam Kamp.

“I just drove to the hoop a lot, got a lot of contact and got a lot of ‘and-ones,’” Kamp said.

Kamp also said turnovers killed his team’s chances.

“We had way too many turnovers,” he said. “We didn’t get the ball down low and we didn’t get any good shots up,” he said.

Justin Kirkwood added 11 points for the Vikings, all of which came in the first half. Kirkwood and Kemp combined for 25 of Tri County’s 39 points. No other Viking had more than five.

The Vikings’ next game is at Reed City Tuesday. Kamp easily thought of what his team could work on between now and then.

“Work on beating the half-court press and not turning the ball over,” Kamp said.

Tri County hosts Reed City Tuesday at 7 p.m.