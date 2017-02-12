Vikings lose DeGeer, but still beat Warriors 57-38

HOWARD CITY — After hitting a pair of 3-pointers, Jenna DeGeer went down with a left knee injury.

It happened just 2:45 into the first quarter of Tri County’s girls basketball game with Chippewa Hills Friday night.

That seemed to be no problem for the Vikings, as they hammered the Warriors 57-38 Friday night.

DeGeer’s injury took her out of the game, meaning both leading scorers were on the bench. Ashley Bowen, the other leading scorer, was out with a concussion.

“We had a lot of kids step up (Friday night) and that was refreshing to see because before Ash got hurt (Feb. 3) those two were averaging 58 percent of our points,” Tri County co-coach Chris Overbeek said.

The Vikings (10-6 overall, 7-3 CSAA-Gold) led 20-6 after one quarter and 28-11 at halftime.

“It really all stems from the defensive end,” Overbeek said. “We really got after it on defense and turnovers led to good stuff on offense for us.”

Tri County sealed the win by starting the third quarter on a 9-2 scoring run over the first 2:57 of the frame, putting the game out of Chippewa Hills’ reach.

“When you lose someone like Jenna, who is such an offensive threat, it messes up your rotation and we had girls playing some different spots, handing the ball that hadn’t handled the ball much this year and it was a work in progress,” Overbeek said. “I felt the one thing that was consistent all night was our effort and kids filling in roles they’re not used to and doing a great job.”

Dayoni Mahlich led the Vikings with 12 points.

“She (Mahlich) normally averages about three (points a game),” Overbeek said. “We got 12 out of her, but she hit some shots. She hit some open jumpers which was great to see.”

Mahlich said teamwork was the key.

“The whole team worked together,” she said. “We have a few girls out so a bunch of us had to step up (Friday night). “It was passing, teamwork, working together is what it came down to.”

Mahlich said she decided she wanted to play better on offense.

“I stepped up my offensive part because I usually don’t handle the ball but when I handle the ball I picked it up a lot to help my team,” she said.

Emma Overbeek added 10 more for Tri County.

The Warriors got 14 points from sophomore Grace Issette to lead them in scoring.

Tri County is back in action again Tuesday when they continue their three-game home stand against Reed City.