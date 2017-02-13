Funeral Notices for Feb. 13, 2017

Today

William K. Davis — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

W. Owen Wilson — 11 a.m, Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Wednesday

Eldon Rohn, 80

STANTON — Eldon Rohn died Friday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Stanton. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Barden Funeral Home in Stanton.

Mary Ann Stevens, 73

BELDING – Mary Ann Stevens, 73, of Belding, died Friday morning at home. In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place in the spring at West Montcalm Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.