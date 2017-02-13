IN BRIEF: Lakeview Village Council honors eagle scout, police chief

LAKEVIEW — Two community members were recognized by the Lakeview Village Council during Monday night’s meeting.

The council honored Brennan Bunker, 18, for receiving the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop. To earn the rank Bunker cleaned and painted 87 fire hydrants in Lakeview.

The council also honored Lakeview Police Chief Darin Dood with a resolution of appreciation for serving as interim village manager from September to December

“It was my opinion that Chief Dood did a great job while serving as interim manager,” Village President Ed Winter said.