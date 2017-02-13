IN BRIEF: Montcalm County hears report from new auditor

STANTON — The Montcalm County Finance & Personnel Committee heard some hopeful news today from the county’s new auditor.

Joe Verlin of Gabridge & Co., a Grand Rapids-based auditing firm, updated commissioners on ongoing county audit.

Last year, commissioners hired Gabridge after deciding not to renew the county’s contract with Abraham & Gaffney due to alleged errors and irregularities with work performed by Abraham & Gaffney and the county’s former controller-administrator Chris Hyzer. Last month, commissioners took the severed contract a step further by hiring Clark Hill of Detroit to investigate and possibly bring a lawsuit against Abraham & Gaffney.

Today, Verlin reported that while the county’s total net position has decreased by $1.6 million in the past year, the county’s general fund has increased by $3 million, a positive sign.

Verlin also reported the county’s incorrect journal entries have been entirely resolved thanks to work done by Rehmann Robson, a Troy-based accounting firm hired by the county.

Several other items are still being worked on, including unfavorable budget variances, a delinquent audit report, bank reconciliations and fund balance deficits.

